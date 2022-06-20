Ipswich mayor John Cook opening the new Gallagher Re offices in Brooke Lawrance House in Ipswich - Credit: Lucy Taylor

A global insurance broker is set to expand its presence in Ipswich after moving to a new home.

Reinsurance specialist Gallagher Re - part of insurance broker Gallagher - says it will be bolstering its 300-strong town workforce at its new regional workspace at the town's Brooke Lawrance House.

It is opening up apprenticeships and graduate jobs as well as ones for insurance professionals as it seeks 40 new recruits.

The new regional headquarters was officially opened by town mayor John Cook at a ceremony on June 13.

Senior managers including global chief executive James Kent, global chief operating officer Chris Brook, UK chief executive Tom Wakefield and UK chief operating officer Simon Behagg also attended the ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony.

The new site will form an "important regional hub" as part of its 70-strong branch network, the company said. The business spans 30 countries and has a global workforce of 2,400.

They work across a range of areas including catastrophe analytics, client service, I.T. project management, market security and global risk placement support.

Top boss James Kent said the investment in a new regional office space in Ipswich which was specifically designed to support flexible and agile working underlined the company's commitment to the local area "by creating diverse and dynamic roles for those just starting out in their careers, as well as experienced, seasoned insurance professionals".

“Across Gallagher Re’s global footprint, we commit to serving our clients locally helping local communities such as Ipswich thrive with the creation of multiple career opportunities for local talent. Our existing Ipswich-based colleagues will greatly enjoy connecting and collaborating in this new space, and we look forward to welcoming many more in the weeks and months to come,” he said.

“Reinsurance is a unique, forward-looking and innovative industry offering a wide range of exciting opportunities to develop careers. Every day it helps companies, governments and even countries manage and mitigate risks, including emerging ones like cyber risk and climate change.”

Ipswich mayor John Cook opening the new Gallagher Re offices in Brooke Lawrance House in Ipswich with senior executives from the company - Credit: Lucy Taylor

The firm is seeking recruits across areas including project management, business analysis and analytical positions. It is also seeking school leavers to join the team.

Councillor John Cook said the insurance industry was "vitally important" to the Ipswich economy.

"I am delighted to open the new Gallagher Re office as they continue to support our local community," he said.

“Ipswich is a great place to live and work, and I am excited that Gallagher Re will be recruiting locally and providing career opportunities for the community that will only have a positive impact as we cement our relationship going forward.”