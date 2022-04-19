Final party for Unit 17 promises to 'live on' in memories

Gallery

Unit 17 told revellers attending its last event that it would be going out with a bang - were you there?

Plenty of party-goers were out on Sunday April 17 to say goodbye to the club that has been a key player in Ipswich's nightlife scene since 1999.

And the team took to social media after the last strobe light had been switched off, writing: "What an incredible weekend it was.

"We went out with a hell of a bang!

"Unit 17 may not be open but it will live on forever in our hearts and memories."

The Cardinal Park club confirmed at the beginning of the month that Easter weekend would be its last, with owners REKOM UK citing "circumstances beyond our control".

In an official statement, they thanked the staff and "hundreds and thousands of guests" through the years.