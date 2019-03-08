Partly Cloudy

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Coach driver swaps his uniform for race overalls and scoops national award

PUBLISHED: 14:17 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 20 March 2019

Coach driver Tim Robson, from Ipswich, of Galloway Travel with the National Express 55 seater coach he usually drives, a Caetan Levante III Picture: GALLOWAY TRAVEL

Archant

A Suffolk National Express coach driver has beaten the best in the business to be crowned joint ‘driver of the year’ after a day of racing competition.

The F3000 single seater sports car, one of the cars coach driver Tim Robson drove on the racetrack, on the day he became joint National Express Driver of The Year. The F3000 has a three litre racing engine and a top speed of more than 100mph Picture: TIM ROBSONThe F3000 single seater sports car, one of the cars coach driver Tim Robson drove on the racetrack, on the day he became joint National Express Driver of The Year. The F3000 has a three litre racing engine and a top speed of more than 100mph Picture: TIM ROBSON

After a series of challenges on the race track Tim Robson finished joint first in the competition alongside Derek Campbell from Salsburgh.

Mr Robson, from Ipswich, usually drives a new 55-seater Caetano Levante III coach for Galloway Coach Travel – which runs services for National Express.

On the day, he took part in off road driving in a Land Rover before getting behind the wheel of various racing cars on the PalmerSport track in Bedford.

These included a Caterham 7, BMW M2 and the Palmer JPLM – and he also drove the F3000 sports car, with a three litre V6 engine and a top speed of more than 100mph.

He said: “It was a surprise when I found out I’d jointly won National Express’ driver of the year.

“I was shocked but I’m very proud of myself. It’s great to feel appreciated and makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“I am even more motivated to hold on to it next year.”

The racing showdown is a measure of each driver’s skills and knowledge, and involves five exhilarating tests in high-powered sports cars, before the winners are selected by a panel of judges.

Tim was nominated for ‘driver of the month’ by his bosses after receiving great feedback from passengers – including commendations for excellent customer service and driving.

National Express’ managing director Chris Hardy said: “This event is a great way of celebrating our drivers and their efforts, and rewarding them with a different driving experience.

“Tim has really impressed us, not only did he beat off some tough competition on the track, but he does a tremendous job of representing National Express on the road with his colleagues and customers on a daily basis.”

