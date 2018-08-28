Suffolk-based plant hunter recognised

Michael Perry - The Plant Geek, has been selected as a finalist in the UK Blog Awards - Nature and Wildlife section. Picture: RAFAL CZANIECKI Archant

Horticulturist and gardener Michael Perry has been shortlisted as a finalist in the UK Blog Awards for his Mr Plant Geek blog.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Perry - The Plant Geek, has been selected as a finalist in the UK Blog Awards - Nature and Wildlife section. Picture: RAFAL CZANIECKI Michael Perry - The Plant Geek, has been selected as a finalist in the UK Blog Awards - Nature and Wildlife section. Picture: RAFAL CZANIECKI

Suffolk-based Mr Perry has been chosen as a finalist in the Natural and Wildlife section of the annual awards.

He said: “It’s very exciting, and a huge honour, to be recognised for the work that is put into this website to make it an important resource for Plant Geeks everywhere. Of course, I am crossing my fingers to be picked as a winner for this category, but either way I will always take great pride and joy in creating an online space for me and my readers to read about and discuss everything to do with the world of plants.

“I am really pleased to be recognised in these awards, my website is a refreshingly different look at gardening and the world of plants. And I really enjoy putting it together. It’s an extra honour because I was also shortlisted for a Garden Media Guild award in the autumn.”

Writer and broadcaster Michael has a growing reputation.

He has been involved with gardening and plants since he was just five years old. He is a self-professed Plant Geek, and was listed in the Sunday Times top 20 most influential people in the gardening world, thanks to his plant hunter role at Thompson & Morgan.

He was responsible for new plant introductions such as the Egg and Chips plant and the FuchsiaBerry and keeps busy travelling the world in search of new plants as well as lecturing worldwide, including stints in Japan.