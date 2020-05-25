E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Security guard spat at during coronavirus crisis asks for public to show respect

PUBLISHED: 06:40 26 May 2020

Suffolk security guard Gavin Walker has spoken out to ask people to show a little bit of understanding for security guards. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SIA

Suffolk security guard Gavin Walker has spoken out to ask people to show a little bit of understanding for security guards. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SIA

GETTY IMAGES/SIA

A security guard who was spat at while working through the Covid-19 crisis has asked people to help security guards do their jobs by showing respect and understanding.

Gavin Walker, 40, works as a security guard at a secure housing scheme for vulnerable young people aged 16 to 24 in Suffolk.

During coronavirus the centre has been operating a complete lockdown of visitors to the site and Mr Walker has been working 63 hours a week over five shifts.

MORE: Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

He said: “It’s a challenging job anyway, but even more challenging when you have the coronavirus thrown into the mix.

“When you’re telling 16 to 24-year-olds that their friends aren’t allowed round, some of them don’t like being told what to do and try and fight ways round the rules.

“We’ve had to say to them: ‘Look, you’re going to get in big trouble if you keep going out.’ It has put a lot more pressure on us.

“Sometimes they’ll react okay. Other times you’ll get a bit of verbal.”

You may also want to watch:

During one encounter, he was spat at.

Mr Walker said: “There was a visitor who came onto the property. I told them they need to leave. But they went round the front and called the resident who came down and tried to let the visitor in. He tried to let the visitor in, and when I confronted him and said I’d have to call the police if they didn’t leave.

“He told me to call the police and when I turned round to go and call them, he spat at me.”

The police were called and a 17-year-old boy was arrested. He has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Speaking after the incident, Mr Walker asked that the public help security guards to do their jobs. He said: “Whatever the security guard is looking after, we’re all there doing our jobs and we don’t get paid a fortune to do it – we’re doing it because we want to keep people safe.

“So please just show us a little bit of understanding and respect to help us do our jobs.”

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall was last seen leaving her home in Ipswich in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall was last seen leaving her home in Ipswich in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Safety ‘absolutely top priority’ as Ipswich shops prepare for June 15 reopening

Police patrol Ipswich town centre during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shops set to open by June 15

A few people out and about queuing for the pharmacy in Ipswich town centre on Saturday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Security guard spat at during coronavirus crisis asks for public to show respect

Suffolk security guard Gavin Walker has spoken out to ask people to show a little bit of understanding for security guards. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SIA

‘I was lost and alone... I needed a clean break’ - Wembley hero Mowbray on rebuilding his life in Ipswich

Tony Mowbray's Ipswich Town career ended perfectly as he scored at Wembley in the play-off final 20 years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Disgust at rise in littered masks, gloves and fast food packaging as lockdown eases

Jason Alexander, from Wildlife Gadget Man's Rubbish Walks, has been 'disgusted' by the amount of PPE and fast food litter during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: JASON ALEXANDER
Drive 24