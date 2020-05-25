Security guard spat at during coronavirus crisis asks for public to show respect

A security guard who was spat at while working through the Covid-19 crisis has asked people to help security guards do their jobs by showing respect and understanding.

Gavin Walker, 40, works as a security guard at a secure housing scheme for vulnerable young people aged 16 to 24 in Suffolk.

During coronavirus the centre has been operating a complete lockdown of visitors to the site and Mr Walker has been working 63 hours a week over five shifts.

He said: “It’s a challenging job anyway, but even more challenging when you have the coronavirus thrown into the mix.

“When you’re telling 16 to 24-year-olds that their friends aren’t allowed round, some of them don’t like being told what to do and try and fight ways round the rules.

“We’ve had to say to them: ‘Look, you’re going to get in big trouble if you keep going out.’ It has put a lot more pressure on us.

“Sometimes they’ll react okay. Other times you’ll get a bit of verbal.”

During one encounter, he was spat at.

Mr Walker said: “There was a visitor who came onto the property. I told them they need to leave. But they went round the front and called the resident who came down and tried to let the visitor in. He tried to let the visitor in, and when I confronted him and said I’d have to call the police if they didn’t leave.

“He told me to call the police and when I turned round to go and call them, he spat at me.”

The police were called and a 17-year-old boy was arrested. He has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Speaking after the incident, Mr Walker asked that the public help security guards to do their jobs. He said: “Whatever the security guard is looking after, we’re all there doing our jobs and we don’t get paid a fortune to do it – we’re doing it because we want to keep people safe.

“So please just show us a little bit of understanding and respect to help us do our jobs.”

