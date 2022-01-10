Meet Geek Retreat worker Adv, 23, who failed his GCSEs and has autism

A 23-year-old cashier with autism who failed his GCSEs has spoken of how he loves his new job in Ipswich.

Adam Cullen, known as Adv, had worked at a cafe before being hired by the owners of Geek Retreat Rob Harden and Sharon Lockhart.

He said: "This is my first time working at Geek Retreat. I always like working on the till and to take the customers order and sometimes I like serving the customers.

"I like making teas and milkshakes and being polite to people."

And despite not finishing his GCSE due to "failing" them multiple times, he also is eyeing up a future in a creative job.

He loves cartoons especially Hanna-Barbera shows like Scooby Doo and Tom and Jerry, which have inspired him to take up drawing.

"My dream is to be a cartoonist for America," he said. "Right now I'm working on my graphic novel with a character based on me at 12-years-old."

Ms Lockhart said Adv has just been "amazing" with customers and shown the passion that all staff have had for the store.