10,000 listeners tune in to new Suffolk radio station

Suffolk's new local radio station launched to around 10,000 listeners this weekend, with founder James Hazell calling the reaction "mind-blowing".

Gen X Radio Suffolk officially launched on January 22, bringing local community radio back to the county.

The team said on Sunday that the station had launched to an "incredible response" with "hundreds of messages on text and WhatsApp and around 10,000 listeners across the weekend".

James Hazell said: "It's a mind-blowing reaction from the listeners of Suffolk and is the perfect platform to build upon.

"We hope to have Gen X Radio on DAB soon and continue to attract listeners and advertisers alike with our brand of feel good, great music, locally focused radio.

"The team of presenters have been warmly welcomed and we look forward to becoming Suffolk's number one station."

Gen X Radio can currently be listened to online, via the website, or through apps for both Google and Apple, as well as Alexa smart speakers.