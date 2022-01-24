News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
10,000 listeners tune in to new Suffolk radio station

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:55 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 10:20 AM January 24, 2022
Three presenters celebrate the launch of Gen X Radio Suffolk

Celebrating: Tim Gough – breakfast show, James Hazell – mid-morning show and Norman Lloyd – backtracking show - Credit: James Hazell

Suffolk's new local radio station launched to around 10,000 listeners this weekend, with founder James Hazell calling the reaction "mind-blowing". 

Gen X Radio Suffolk officially launched on January 22, bringing local community radio back to the county. 

The team said on Sunday that the station had launched to an "incredible response" with "hundreds of messages on text and WhatsApp and around 10,000 listeners across the weekend". 

James Hazell said: "It's a mind-blowing reaction from the listeners of Suffolk and is the perfect platform to build upon.  

"We hope to have Gen X Radio on DAB soon and continue to attract listeners and advertisers alike with our brand of feel good, great music, locally focused radio. 

"The team of presenters have been warmly welcomed and we look forward to becoming Suffolk's number one station." 

Gen X Radio can currently be listened to online, via the website, or through apps for both Google and Apple, as well as Alexa smart speakers.

