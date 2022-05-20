Ipswich salon to offer free gent's haircut at Suffolk Show

Suffolk Show goers can get a trim while on the go in aid of St Elizabeth's Hospice.

Giovanni De Lellis, of Francesco's, in St Matthews Street, will be at the Gen X Radio stall offering free gent's haircuts with the hopes to donate funds to the charity.

Mr De Lellis said: “The hospice has a very special place in my heart and those of my family as they gave my grandad palliative care and helped us all with their compassion and understanding.”

Those involved said there will be plenty of head shaving, with all funds from the haircuts to be donated to the hospice.

Station founder James Hazell launched GenX Radio five months ago, said he was delighted to support the business.

Mr Hazell said: “Giovanni from Francesco’s came up with the idea for a fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice. We are delighted to provide space on our stand, number 230, for such a worthwhile cause.”

The hairdressers can be found at the GenX Radio Suffolk stand in the picnic area, near the Foxhall Entrance, from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday, May 31. No bookings are needed.