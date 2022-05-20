News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich salon to offer free gent's haircut at Suffolk Show

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 2:55 PM May 20, 2022
Updated: 3:34 PM May 20, 2022
Francesco's staff and GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast presenter Tim Gough

Francesco's staff and GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast presenter Tim Gough - Credit: GenX Radio Suffolk

Suffolk Show goers can get a trim while on the go in aid of St Elizabeth's Hospice.

Giovanni De Lellis, of Francesco's, in St Matthews Street, will be at the Gen X Radio stall offering free gent's haircuts with the hopes to donate funds to the charity. 

Mr De Lellis said: “The hospice has a very special place in my heart and those of my family as they gave my grandad palliative care and helped us all with their compassion and understanding.” 

Those involved said there will be plenty of head shaving, with all funds from the haircuts to be donated to the hospice. 

Station founder James Hazell launched GenX Radio five months ago, said he was delighted to support the business.

Mr Hazell said: “Giovanni from Francesco’s came up with the idea for a fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice. We are delighted to provide space on our stand, number 230, for such a worthwhile cause.”  

The hairdressers can be found at the GenX Radio Suffolk stand in the picnic area, near the Foxhall Entrance, from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday, May 31. No bookings are needed. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Abdul Howe, (left), and Ajani Williams (right) have been found guilty of kidnapping and raping a girl from Ipswich

Metropolitan Police

Men convicted of kidnap and rape of Ipswich girl

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorms could bring localised flooding to the region (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance was called to the A12 outside Colchester after the crash

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon