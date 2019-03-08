Video

See how the Winerack automatic car stacker works

The Winerack development, including four blocks of apartments, commercial space and an automatic car stacking system, is on track for completion before the end of 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

What connects Mexico City, Mumbai, Oslo, Dusseldorf and now Ipswich?

The Suffolk town - alongside some of the world's most famous cities - will soon boast the latest in German car parking technology.

Futuristic car stacking systems have been built, allowing apartment owners' and office workers' cars at the Winerack to be automatically stored on shelves, within the body of the building.

In Mexico City a 424-space Multiparker system has been built inside the award-winning Torre Reforma skyscraper, a stunning building which is currently the tallest in the country.

It has been said to resemble an open book, with shapes inspired by Aztec pyramids.

Meanwhile In Ipswich, within the core of the apartments on the Waterfront, a 264-space German-made Wohr automatic car stacker system is being created.

It is one of only a handful built in the UK.

It is a computer-controlled parking system, and the answer for difficult sites where space is at a premium.

Similar Multiparker parking schemes have been included in landmark buildings around the world, from Madrid to Mumbai, and Dusseldorf to Oslo

There is also one in The 25-storey Cube mixed development in the centre of Birmingham.

This £26m Winerack re-generation project, under main contractors the regional building specialists RG Carter, is making rapid progress and is on track for completion by the end of the year.

It had stood empty and unloved for a decade following the recession in 2008 but it is now being completed, providing vital town centre homes in a stunning setting.

Developer John Howard said: "The builders are making very good progress."

The project will create 150 new apartments many with panoramic views over the marina and down the river Orwell.

There are four separate blocks of homes in the scheme, and apartment owners will be able to park their cars with the computer-controlled Wohr autoparking scheme.

A car owner drives their car on to a turntable, switches it off and leaves it.

The turntable spins around 180 degrees, and then the car is lifted and deposited on a parking shelf, and is left facing forward for when it is next needed.

Returning for their car the owner can dials it up and it is returned automatically and ready to drive away.