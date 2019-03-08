E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

See how the Winerack automatic car stacker works

PUBLISHED: 05:29 10 September 2019

The Winerack development, including four blocks of apartments, commercial space and an automatic car stacking system, is on track for completion before the end of 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Winerack development, including four blocks of apartments, commercial space and an automatic car stacking system, is on track for completion before the end of 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

What connects Mexico City, Mumbai, Oslo, Dusseldorf and now Ipswich?

The Winerack development, including four blocks of apartments, commercial space and an automatic car stacking syste, is on track for completion before the end of 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe Winerack development, including four blocks of apartments, commercial space and an automatic car stacking syste, is on track for completion before the end of 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Suffolk town - alongside some of the world's most famous cities - will soon boast the latest in German car parking technology.

Futuristic car stacking systems have been built, allowing apartment owners' and office workers' cars at the Winerack to be automatically stored on shelves, within the body of the building.

In Mexico City a 424-space Multiparker system has been built inside the award-winning Torre Reforma skyscraper, a stunning building which is currently the tallest in the country.

It has been said to resemble an open book, with shapes inspired by Aztec pyramids.

The award-winning Torre Reforma skyscraper in Mexico City, the tallest building in Mexico, has a car stacker system similar to the one in the Winerack Picture: WÖHR AutoparksystemeThe award-winning Torre Reforma skyscraper in Mexico City, the tallest building in Mexico, has a car stacker system similar to the one in the Winerack Picture: WÖHR Autoparksysteme

Meanwhile In Ipswich, within the core of the apartments on the Waterfront, a 264-space German-made Wohr automatic car stacker system is being created.

It is one of only a handful built in the UK.

It is a computer-controlled parking system, and the answer for difficult sites where space is at a premium.

Similar Multiparker parking schemes have been included in landmark buildings around the world, from Madrid to Mumbai, and Dusseldorf to Oslo

The Torre Reforma skyscraper in Mexico has a muliparker system similar to the one being built for the Winerack in Ipswich. Picture: WÖHR AutoparksystemeThe Torre Reforma skyscraper in Mexico has a muliparker system similar to the one being built for the Winerack in Ipswich. Picture: WÖHR Autoparksysteme

There is also one in The 25-storey Cube mixed development in the centre of Birmingham.

This £26m Winerack re-generation project, under main contractors the regional building specialists RG Carter, is making rapid progress and is on track for completion by the end of the year.

It had stood empty and unloved for a decade following the recession in 2008 but it is now being completed, providing vital town centre homes in a stunning setting.

Developer John Howard said: "The builders are making very good progress."

The Torre Reforma skyscraper in Mexico City has a Multiparker 750 car stacking system inside, similar to the one being built in The Winerack development in Ipswich. Picture: WÖHR AutoparksystemeThe Torre Reforma skyscraper in Mexico City has a Multiparker 750 car stacking system inside, similar to the one being built in The Winerack development in Ipswich. Picture: WÖHR Autoparksysteme

The project will create 150 new apartments many with panoramic views over the marina and down the river Orwell.

There are four separate blocks of homes in the scheme, and apartment owners will be able to park their cars with the computer-controlled Wohr autoparking scheme.

A car owner drives their car on to a turntable, switches it off and leaves it.

The turntable spins around 180 degrees, and then the car is lifted and deposited on a parking shelf, and is left facing forward for when it is next needed.

The tallest building in Mexico, the Torre Reforma skyscraper, has a multiparker car stacking system similar to the one being build for the Winerack Picture: WÖHR AutoparksystemeThe tallest building in Mexico, the Torre Reforma skyscraper, has a multiparker car stacking system similar to the one being build for the Winerack Picture: WÖHR Autoparksysteme

Returning for their car the owner can dials it up and it is returned automatically and ready to drive away.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich yob terror: 'Scared' neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Backing for plan to cut size of former M&S store

People were encouraged to cut up their Marks and Spencer loyalty cards as the Felixstowe store closed. Picture is campaigner Mike Titchener Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'It's just not viable' - Shoe shop to close after just five months

Maresa Shoes, in Museum Street, Ipswich, is set to close down just five months after opening. Photo: Archant.

Which Suffolk and Essex restaurants are featured in The Good Food Guide 2020?

The Brewers Arms in Rattlesden is featured in The Good Food Guide 2020. Picture: MARK HEATH

'Popularity went to my head' says private school nurse suspended for 'crossing professional boundaries'

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fuller Flavour: The Ipswich Town players who deserved to be in League One team of the month with Norwood

Flynn Downes deserved a spot in the League One team of the month, according to Karl Fuller Picture: STEVE WALLER

See how the Winerack automatic car stacker works

The Winerack development, including four blocks of apartments, commercial space and an automatic car stacking system, is on track for completion before the end of 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Andy’s Angles: Keane and Nsiala back in action as wing back system gets another outing in U23s loss

Toto Nsiala in action during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Re-watch the action as Ipswich Town Under 23s are beaten by Nottingham Forest

Will Keane featuring for Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Trio released under investigation following Ipswich drugs discovery

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists