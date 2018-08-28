West Suffolk Hospital gifts for children

David Wilson Homes have donated Christmas presents to West Suffolk Hospital's children's ward Picture: STEVE BAKER SGB PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

Housing developer David Wilson Homes has spread some festive cheer around West Suffolk Hospital ahead of Christmas day.

The housebuilder has donated toys to the hospital as presents for children who will be in hospital over the festive period. With every patient on the childrens’ ward receiving a present, the gifts were donated to lift the spirits of those on the ward.

Annette Hurst, sales director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said, “We were happy to spread some festive cheer to children who will be spending this Christmas in hospital. We hope that the gifts can lift the spirits of those spending time in hospital at this difficult time of year.

“West Suffolk Hospital carries out such valuable work, and it’s incredibly important to us that we support the local community around our developments.”

Sue Smith, head of fundraising at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We really appreciate these kind donations from David Wilson Homes; it really does bring a smile to our younger patients over the festive period.”