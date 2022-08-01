New fashion boutique opens in Ipswich town centre

A new fashion boutique has opened in Ipswich town centre.

Gina Foster, who opened her first fashion shop last year in Needham Market, welcomed new customers to her Gigi Boutique store at Lewis Hair Hairdressers.

Ms Foster said: “The opening night was very nice. Loads of people came to support me and my business. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Gina with owner of Lewis, Lisa Fyatt. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added that had received “amazing” feedback from customers.

“One lady said that there are barely any clothes shops in Ipswich anymore, plus clothes at Gigi Boutique are gorgeous," she said.

The clothes at the boutique vary in price – ranging from £10 to £200.

Gigi Boutique opened in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Gina Foster

She said: “The boutique offers unique bits of fashion that cannot be found anywhere else.”

The shop, which is located on the first floor at Lewis Hair Hairdressers in Dogs Head Street, is open Tuesday to Saturday.