Ipswich barbers named among Britain's best cutters

PUBLISHED: 12:41 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 20 September 2019

Ipswich barbers, and brothers, Giovanni and Fabio De Lellis will be representing the town when they compete in the British Best 2019 finals, run by the National Hairdressers' Federation at the ExCel, London on October 6. Picture: FRANCESCO HAIR SALON

Ipswich barbers, and brothers, Giovanni and Fabio De Lellis will be representing the town when they compete in the British Best 2019 finals, run by the National Hairdressers' Federation at the ExCel, London on October 6. Picture: FRANCESCO HAIR SALON

Francesco Hiair Salon

A pair of Ipswich barbers are hoping to be a cut above the rest as they compete to win a national hairdressing title.

Giovanni and Fabio De Lellis, of the Francesco Hair Slaon, have already been named amongst the country's top cutters by reaching the finals of the Britain's Best 2019 competition at Salon International.

Fabio, 27, is in the Barber of the Year category while Giovanni, 32, is in the Men's Cut and Finish category.

They will find out if they have won at the finals of the competition, run by the National Hairdressers Federation, at the ExCeL Centre in London on October 6.

Giovanni De Lellis said: "We are really looking forward to it. It is going to be a very big event."

The Francesco Hair Salon team has had a busy year demonstrating on stage around the UK, including the Scottish Hair Show in Glasgow, Barber UK in Birmingham and Barber Connect in Telford.

Dad Franco De Lellis first came to Ipswich from Italy and trained to be a hairdresser here in 1975.

Sons Giovanni, Fabio and Ciro have followed him into the profession.

