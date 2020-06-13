E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Safety in store - What will reopened Primark shops in Ipswich and Colchester look like inside from Monday?

PUBLISHED: 16:10 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 June 2020

Primark in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primark in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primark has given shoppers an advance glimpse of how its stores will look inside once they reopen on Monday, with many changes designed to keep customers safe.

A glimpse of what Primark stores will look inside once they reopen. This is the Westfield store, but similar layouts will be used in other branches. Picture: PRIMARKA glimpse of what Primark stores will look inside once they reopen. This is the Westfield store, but similar layouts will be used in other branches. Picture: PRIMARK

The budget fashion chain will reopen its stores in Ipswich and Colchester on June 15, along with all its shops in England. Both stores will be open from 9am to 6pm from Monday onwards.

A whole range of safety and social distancing measures will be introduced, including Perspex shields at tills and hand sanitiser stations at the entrance.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant said: “We have really missed our customers and we are delighted to be back on June 15.

Primark customers will have hand sanitiser available to use Picture: PRIMARKPrimark customers will have hand sanitiser available to use Picture: PRIMARK

“While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and plenty of choice as usual. We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”

Safety measures within all Primark shops will include:

Signs in Primark stores will give instructions about safe shopping Picture: PRIMARKSigns in Primark stores will give instructions about safe shopping Picture: PRIMARK

• Limits to the number of customers allowed in a store at any one time

• Clear signage and floor markings

• Closing every second till and installing Perspex screens on open tills to protect staff and customers

• A redesigned shop layout, with reconfiguring of the queuing system at till points to allow for social distancing

• Dedicated employees to manage queues in-store and additional security staff to help customers queuing outside

• Frequent loudspeaker announcements reminding customers to follow social distancing measures

• Making hand sanitiser stations available, with customers being asked to use them on entry

Primark is temporarily closing off its fitting rooms, customer toilets and cafe and beauty concessions in those stores which have them, but says it may review this as the situation develops and in line with government guidance.

All testers have also been removed from health and beauty departments.

The frequency and intensity of in-store cleaning is also being increased, with a deep clean of each store being carried out before reopening.

