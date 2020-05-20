E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Company bosses set to donate slice of sales to NHS ‘for long term’

PUBLISHED: 11:37 21 May 2020

Global Go! group chief executive Gareth Jones Picture: ALEXANDER WILLIAM

Kaahl Consulting

A company boss says the business will be donating 5% of its retail rental revenue to the NHS – in a move he expects will last well beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

A van owned by vehicle renting company Global Go! Picture: ALEXANDER WILLIAMA van owned by vehicle renting company Global Go! Picture: ALEXANDER WILLIAM

Group chief executive of Ipswich-based vehicle hire business Global Go! Gareth Jones said he wanted to carry on the arrangement in the long term, and not just during the lockdown period.

Along with group chairman Chris Webb, he announced that the company would also be setting up the Go! Foundation to manage the company’s charitable activities, starting with the NHS initiative.

“This pandemic that faces us all worldwide is unprecedented and it’s important that we don’t just get through the here and now, but more importantly that we support also the wider impacts that COVID-19 will have on our healthcare system in the future,” said Mr Jones.

“Critical care, rehabilitation, mental health and social support are all areas where I feel resource and investment will be both necessary and welcomed.”

There were “loads” of frontline workers including drivers, couriers, supermarket workers and emergency service providers, all involved in helping people through the coronavirus crisis, he said.

“We acknowledge this and we cannot support them all, but we can do as much as we can, for as many as we can. So, in addition, we’re creating other initiatives that support our communities too.”

This includes a free van use scheme for local charities within the communities of the Global Go! locations. Successful charities will need to provide suitable insurance cover.

All Global Go! staff have been offered the free use of a van to support their own charitable endeavours and community projects in their local areas.

“It’s important that we support our communities during this time,” said Mr Jones.

“We have to start thinking of the bigger picture. Of course, we are a business, and we need to make money just like everyone else, but if we’re able to give something back at this time and help then that’s what we’ll do.

“We’re in a fortunate position where we have access to these vehicles right now, so we are happy to support.”

Topic Tags:

