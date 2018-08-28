Partly Cloudy

Hopes that takeover of leading natural stone paving wholesaler will pave the way for more growth

PUBLISHED: 14:59 04 January 2019

Julian Wood, Clare Morgan and Sara Cullis of Global Stone in Colchester

Julian Wood, Clare Morgan and Sara Cullis of Global Stone in Colchester

Archant

Global Stone, a 16 year-old company based in Colchester, is now under new Indian ownership.

Julian Wood of Global Stone. Picture: Global StoneJulian Wood of Global Stone. Picture: Global Stone

It has been sold by parent company Kent Blaxill to its to key supplier, Shree Agencies of India.

Global Stone, which is based on Church Lane, Little Tey, was established as a quality wholesaler of natural stone paving 16 years ago to supply the domestic paving market.

“From the beginning we have had a very strong relationship with Shree which has helped underpin the company’s growth,” explained managing director Julian Wood.

“I believe this will make our business and team even stronger for the future. We will continue to innovate and develop new products, benefitting from increased investment and focus on making the business sustainable for future.”

“I have been with the company since its inception and alongside Clare Morgan, Commercial Director, and Sara Cullis, Marketing Director lead a strong team who have all moved over with the sale. Normal trading relationships will remain unchanged and Global Stone will continue to be a UK-run business.

Global Stone increased sales staff by 25% in 2018, from four to five, and all its staff are transferring over with the sale.

