Logistics company launches new digital system to capture warehouse movements

GMA is launching Microlistics' Warehouse Management System (WMS) across its Suffolk-based warehousing operations, starting inLeslie Road, Ipswich Picture: GMA GMA

An Ipswich warehousing firm is launching a new digital system across its Suffolk-based operations.

GMA Warehousing & Transport is adopting Microlistics' Warehouse Management System (WMS) - which automatically captures movements and information - starting at its newly established 124,000sq ft warehouse in Leslie Road, Ipswich.

The new system will enable the firm to automatically schedule movements including collection of containers and movements around the warehouse, capturing activities for billing purposes in real-time.

GMA business development boss Jay Kamat said: "We now have a system that can handle any requirement. We are confident we have the knowledge, experience and equipment to provide a complete warehousing management solution to our customers, be it a standalone service or part of an end to end logistics solution."

Microlistics founder and boss Mark Dawson, said revenue loss was an underrated issue for third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

"Most 3PLs will bend over backwards to meet the requirements of their customers. This approach can be great for winning and retaining business but often results in unrecovered costs that become significant over time and result in margin loss," he said.

"With our system, nothing happens in the warehouse without traceability - including value-added services such as de-stuffing, pick and pack, kitting and assembly.

"This allows every task to be billed accurately and fairly to the customer. That capability alone virtually guarantees a strong return on investment for any 3PL provider, such as GMA."

GMA manages more than 325,000sq ft of warehousing space.