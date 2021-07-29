'Gutted' Ipswich burger van man loses everything in fire devastation

Published: 5:06 PM July 29, 2021

Mark Dyer in front of burned-out burger van in Chantry, Ipswich. - Credit: Mark Dyer

A "gutted" burger van owner in Ipswich has been left with nothing from his business after it went up in flames.

Dyer's Diner & Coffee Shack was burned inside and out by the blaze at around 3pm on Hawthorn Drive on Wednesday, July 28.

Owner Mark Dyer, started in 2016 with a coffee van and had grown the business each year until he started making food in 2019.

The inside of the van in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

He said: "I realised that food and coffee was the way to go so in 2019 I brought a mobile catering van and Incorporated coffee and food together to make Dyer's Diner and Coffee Shack.

"It's been my pride and enjoy and now it's gone I feel gutted and numb and very empty inside.

You may also want to watch:

"I will be back though and with all the support I have had I wish I could just go get a van tomorrow but need to wait until the insurance is sorted."

The aftermath of a burger van fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

There has been a Go Fund Me launched to raise £750 to get Mr Dyer a new van by Chantry resident Joe Hawley Vane, which has made him "sob".

"I have lived in the same house in Chantry for over 26 years and the kind messages I have received from customers, friends and people who just wanted to say sorry and keep your chin up was so overwhelming," he said.

"From the bottom of my heart all I can do is say a massive thank you to everyone who gave or just messaged me honestly you all got me through last night."

The van on Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they attended the van fire on Hawthorn Drive.

Its crews worked to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

They put a stop to the incident at around 3.45pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire on Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich. - Credit: Torey Dowsing

Two teams attended, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street.

Mr Dyer thinks the fire spread after it started under the bonnet and spread through the van.

To donate to the burger van fundraiser please go to gofundme.com/f/burger-van-fire-fundraiser.