News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'Gutted' Ipswich burger van man loses everything in fire devastation

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:06 PM July 29, 2021   
Mark Dyer in front of burned-out burger van in Chantry, Ipswich.

Mark Dyer in front of burned-out burger van in Chantry, Ipswich. - Credit: Mark Dyer

A "gutted" burger van owner in Ipswich has been left with nothing from his business after it went up in flames. 

Dyer's Diner & Coffee Shack was burned inside and out by the blaze at around 3pm on Hawthorn Drive on Wednesday, July 28. 

Owner Mark Dyer, started in 2016 with a coffee van and had grown the business each year until he started making food in 2019. 

The aftermath of a burger van fire in Hawthorn Drive 

The inside of the van in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

He said: "I realised that food and coffee was the way to go so in 2019  I brought a mobile catering van and Incorporated coffee and food together to make Dyer's Diner and Coffee Shack.

"It's been my pride and enjoy and now it's gone I feel gutted and numb and very empty inside.

You may also want to watch:

"I will be back though and with all the support I have had I wish I could just go get a van tomorrow but need to wait until the insurance is sorted."

The aftermath of a burger van fire in Hawthorn Drive 

The aftermath of a burger van fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

There has been a Go Fund Me launched to raise £750 to get Mr Dyer a new van by Chantry resident Joe Hawley Vane, which has made him "sob". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
  3. 3 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
  1. 4 New Starbucks drive thru set to open in Ipswich
  2. 5 Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face
  3. 6 9 bargain attractions within an hour of Ipswich
  4. 7 Get lost in two sunflower mazes at this Suffolk farm
  5. 8 Suspect in Victoria Hall murder case still being questioned by police
  6. 9 Rushmere man admits downloading indecent images of children
  7. 10 Go-ahead secured for new hotel near Ipswich Town ground

"I have lived in the same house in Chantry for over 26 years and the kind messages I have received from customers, friends and people who just wanted to say sorry and keep your chin up was so overwhelming," he said.

"From the bottom of my heart all I can do is say a massive thank you to everyone who gave or just messaged me honestly you all got me through last night."

The van on Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich

The van on Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they attended the van fire on Hawthorn Drive.

Its crews worked to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

They put a stop to the incident at around 3.45pm. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire on Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire on Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich. - Credit: Torey Dowsing

Two teams attended, one from  Ipswich East and one from Princes Street.

Mr Dyer thinks the fire spread after it started under the bonnet and spread through the van.

To donate to the burger van fundraiser please go to gofundme.com/f/burger-van-fire-fundraiser.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live
Chantry News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE

Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Jane Hunt

person
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House sales jumped to record levels in June as

Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The car was recovered in morning in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's in Warren Heath

Suffolk Live

Woman in 80s remains in hospital after serious collision in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus