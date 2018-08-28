The story behind the collapse of two waste management companies

44-ton Enviro-Waste tanker negotiating the Bowbeck crossroads

The director of two waste management companies in Ipswich has explained the reasons why they went bust.

Go Tankers is based at Basepoint Business Centre, The Havens, Ipswich - which was also the home of BM Tankering Limited and Enviro-Waste Limited. Picture: Google Maps Go Tankers is based at Basepoint Business Centre, The Havens, Ipswich - which was also the home of BM Tankering Limited and Enviro-Waste Limited. Picture: Google Maps

Mark Edwards was the director of BM Tankering and Enviro-Waste Limited, which went under owing more than £3m in all to creditors.

A liquidation order has been placed on Enviro-Waste Limited, based at Basepoint Business Centre at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich. The company has been operating since 1991, and provided waste disposal services in London as well as East Anglia.

A connected company, BM Tankering Limited, which also specialised in the collection of non hazardous waste and has the same registered office as Enviro-Waste Limited, has also just gone into liquidation.

BM Tankering Limited, which was incorporated in 2006, owned the 100% shareholding of Enviro-Waste Limited, and Mark Edwards was a director of both.

Mr Edwards explained: “The two companies were very successful for many years, and had massive contracts with Anglian Water. But then Anglian Water decided to buy their own lorries and do it all themselves. When they made that decision, it made sense to wrap the companies up.”

Mr Edwards also has an interest in antiques, and is a former director of Graver Antiques & Interiors, an antiques dealership that was set up in 2016 and moved to Basepoint Business Centre in Ipswich in 2017. His wife Michelle Edwards is the director.

He is also the managing director of GO Tankers, a septic tank emptying service based in Ipswich that supplies services throughout East Anglia.