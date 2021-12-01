Apology for Ipswich pub landlords after 'insensitive LGBT+ comments'

Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind in Nacton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

An apology has been issued to the landlords of an Ipswich pub following "insensitive comments " about their sexuality at a community club.

Ryan and Darren Scott, of the Golden Hind, in Nacton Road, were at the Gainsborough Labour and Social Club earlier this month.

The club, established in 1933, is not run by the Labour political party and did apologise for the anti-LGBT comments directly to the landlords.

Ryan Scott said: "It's just a little ridiculous.

"Coming out is very hard and it always feels like we have to prove ourselves. People just need to be educated.

"I do not want to name the person [from the committee] as people will be cruel to him and I want him to get help.

"Everyone needs help and it does not get anyone anywhere by calling him out.

"He did not realise it was insensitive and he has used it for some time and thought it was okay."

Gainsborough Labour and Social Club did not respond when reached for comment.

Sexual orientation hate crimes went from 151 in 2019/20 to 189 to March this year, according to Home Office data in October.