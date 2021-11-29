11 pictures of Ipswich pub's light switch-on

Gallery

When Ipswich town centre's light switch on was cancelled for a second year running, two pub landlords decided to create their very own Christmas event.

Landlords of the Golden Hind Darren and Ryan Scott brought much needed Christmas cheer to one and all on Sunday evening.

They were also joined by the former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated Stylistics, Eban Brown, who did the honours by switching on the pub lights.

Along with Christmas lights, the pub and the local community, who were involved with organising the event, had craft stalls, karaoke, and Santa's grotto.

The Three Buskateers, Ipswich Reggae Choir and The Soul Project also played music.

Ryan Scott of the Golden Hind said: "This year we have decided to go even bigger and better, to bring the local community together after a challenging two years."

A raffle was also held to pay some of the £10,000 needed to put on the event.

