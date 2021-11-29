News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
11 pictures of Ipswich pub's light switch-on

Published: 10:38 AM November 29, 2021
The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

When Ipswich town centre's light switch on was cancelled for a second year running, two pub landlords decided to create their very own Christmas event.

Owners Darren and Ryan. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Landlords of the Golden Hind Darren and Ryan Scott. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Landlords of the Golden Hind Darren and Ryan Scott brought much needed Christmas cheer to one and all on Sunday evening. 

Families enjoying themselves. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BON

Families enjoying themselves at the Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

They were also joined by the former lead singer of the Grammy-nominated Stylistics, Eban Brown, who did the honours by switching on the pub lights. 

Daff and Pip. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Daff and Pip at the Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich.

Along with Christmas lights, the pub and the local community, who were involved with organising the event, had craft stalls, karaoke, and Santa's grotto.

Manager Kayleigh. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Manager Kayleigh at the Golden Hind. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Three Buskateers, Ipswich Reggae Choir and The Soul Project also played music. 

The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Golden Hind all lit up for Christmas - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ryan Scott of the Golden Hind said: "This year we have decided to go even bigger and better, to bring the local community together after a challenging two years."

The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds clapping for the Golden Hind switch-on in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A raffle was also held to pay some of the £10,000 needed to put on the event.  

Families enjoying themselves. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BON

Families enjoying themselves at the Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families enjoying themselves. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BON

The Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich was attended by lots of people. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families enjoying themselves. The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BON

Kids loved the Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Golden Hind Christmas switch on in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds clapping for the Golden Hind Christmas switch-on in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


