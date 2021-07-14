Golden Hind pub in Ipswich closes for deep clean over Covid case

Published: 5:09 PM July 14, 2021

The Golden Hind pub in Ipswich has temporarily closed due to a coronavirus case (file photo)

The popular Golden Hind pub in Ipswich has temporarily closed after a member of security staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure comes after the bouncer, who was wearing a mask and sanitising regularly, tested positive for coronavirus after working at the pub for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

In a statement, the pub's owners said all other members of staff have been tested for the virus and have returned negative results.

They added they have made the decision to close the pub to conduct a deep clean.

The statement continued: "We are now working alongside Ipswich Borough Council and Public Health England to make sure that everything is in place before reopening.

"We will update you tomorrow with more details and the Council are working with us to open us back up ASAP! If you were here on Sunday then it may be wise to get tested!

"The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority!"

The pub's closure comes after several establishments on the Ipswich Waterfront have closed due to cases among staff, including Isaacs, the Salthouse Harbour Hotel and Wiff Waff.