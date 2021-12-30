'Incredible response' for New Year's Eve bookings at Ipswich venues

It's a no-restriction New Year's Eve and Ipswich venues are making plans at short notice to ring in 2022 with celebrating customers.

The government confirmed that no further Covid-19 restrictions would be introduced in England before New Year's Eve, bringing some relief to the hospitality industry, which has been struggling with cancellations in recent weeks.

The announcement has ensured that parties and events can go ahead as planned.

Ryan Scott, landlord at the Golden Hind in Nacton Road, said the pub has an evening with Andre Smith on December 31, with a guest list in operation to limit capacity.

He said: "Obviously we were expecting restrictions so felt we shouldn't promote or sell tickets until we got the go-ahead and the response has been mental.

"It's been incredible and it says that people want to be out, they don't want to be at home for New Year's.

"We've got sanitiser everywhere, we keep the windows and doors open, we've got heaters outside so if people don't want to be indoors they can be in the open air.

"We've had some stick on Facebook which has been interesting, but if you're a pub and you're open the government aren't going to give you any help and we've still got to pay our bills."

The prime minister has urged people to get swabbed before enjoying new year celebrations as the government faces Covid-19 test supply issues.

And Wiff Waff sports bar in Ipswich town centre also said that bookings for Friday night have begun to roll in since the government announcement was made.

Manager Malcolm Watkins said: "This week has been really surprising. I don't know whether it's because some venues aren't open but Monday and Tuesday have been really good.

"One of our main advantages is people know we're so big, even if we have 200 people in there you can still spread your arms out and swing a cat around and not touch anybody.

"In general, I think people feel quite safe in our place: it's quite airy, you're not enclosed.

"A few people are starting to book in now - it was a little bit slow but now the announcement has been made people are now making their plans to come out.

"We're doing a mask party and I'm waiting to hear back from some entertainers - some of whom have had all their gigs shut down in other parts of the country - but I'm hoping to be able to advertise that.

"The general consensus is that people are planning on going out. It was looking quite dry but since the announcement and people knowing things won't be cancelled, bookings are coming in.

"It's nice to know there's something there."

But while there's much optimism about the final night of 2021, neither Mr Scott or Mr Watkins was too sure about what the landscape for hospitality would look like come January.

Mr Scott said: "New Year's is a massive night ahead of January, a quiet month.

"We were thinking that we'd got Christmas but probably not New Year's - and now we're like we've got New Year's but maybe not January. We'll have to see how it goes."

