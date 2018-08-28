Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Barbers uses Tesco as launchpad for £5m business

PUBLISHED: 11:16 27 December 2018

Leigh Gould pictured with Gary Bell. Picture: Gould Barbers/ToTheEnd

Leigh Gould pictured with Gary Bell. Picture: Gould Barbers/ToTheEnd

Archant

A barber shop double act that started in our region is set to rake in £5 million after striking a deal with supermarket giant Tesco to open dozens of concessions in its stores.

Gould Barblers Bald Polish. Picture: Gould Barbers/ToTheEndGould Barblers Bald Polish. Picture: Gould Barbers/ToTheEnd

Brothers Darran and Leigh Gould operate 19 Gould Barbers outlets in Tesco stores up and down the country, and have plans in place for another 50 next year.

The brothers previously worked in their father’s barber shop for 20 years before starting their own business, opening their first shop in King’s Lynn in 2001.

In 2016, they partnered with Tesco and entered retail space at their nearby Tesco Extra store in King’s Lynn.

Since then, a further 12 barbershops in Tesco stores across the country have been opened.

Darran said: “Then we got invited to the Tesco head office where they told us that they’d been looking at the barber concept for a while and would like us to expand. And they have lots of space in their stores, in particular Tesco Extra, they are looking to fill.”

Gould Barbers opened its first outlet in Suffolk last month, at Tesco Extra in Fordham Heath, Newmarket.

As well as operating from Tesco Express and Tesco superstore in King’s Lynn, Gould Barbers has a shop in Downham Market in Norfolk and others across the East of England, the Home Counties and the Midlands.

The pair currently employ 100 barbers but with the additional 50 stores it will create 300 to 400 new jobs.

The expansion has been good for the bank balance, too, with revenue rocketing from £500,000 to £3 million last year.

Next year’s target is £5 million.

Darran puts Gould’s success down to not just catering for hipsters, like many of the new salons that have sprung up.

“We’ve been successful because we’re not the cool and trendy type that’s popped up everywhere that serves you drinks. We cater for everyone, mothers, OAPs, everyone.

“Also, with Tesco, the opening times and free parking are a huge plus for someone looking for a haircut.”

Tesco, like other supermarket giants and department stores, has been desperately trying to find ways to monetise excess space. One way it can do this is by leasing out extra capacity to other retailers.

Darran added: “Tesco have been very supportive in helping us to develop and grow our business from a small family owned barber shop to a national chain. It has been an incredible journey.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Video A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER

Man charged after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Barbers uses Tesco as launchpad for £5m business

Leigh Gould pictured with Gary Bell. Picture: Gould Barbers/ToTheEnd

Seven concerts and festivals to look forward to in 2019 - from Ed Sheeran to Take That

Ed Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA)

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists