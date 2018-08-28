Suffolk wood chipper manufacturer launches environmental campaign

Timberwolf 230DHB wood chipper in use. Picture: Timberwolf, Joseph John Casey (C) Copyright 2017 Joseph Casey Photography. Permission granted to reproduce for personal use and the promotional use of Entec I

Stowmarket-based wood chipper manufacturer Timberwolf is launching a campaign to help its industry prepare for the latest round of government engine emissions legislation, known as Stage V.

In the East, more than 1,000 people work in the sector, contributing more than £36 million to the UK economy – and ‘Stage V’, is set to have an impact on their machinery.

Non-road mobile machinery, including wood chippers, will be affected in the latest round of changes. The ‘All the Facts, #NoOmissions’ campaign, launched this week, setting out facts and information about ‘Stage V’, which takes effect in January. Timberwolf, is taking the lead in providing clarity over the legislation,.

Pre-Stage V diesel engines used in machines above 25hp, such as wood chippers, mowers and stump grinders, will no longer be produced after this year, so when Timberwolf and other manufacturers have used their stocks of these engines, new diesel machines will be fitted with engines that produce fewer emissions.