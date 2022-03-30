Government Kickstart success for Ipswich business

RT Infrastructure Solutions have been successful in finding employees through the government's kickstart scheme - Credit: RT Infrastructure Solutions

An Ipswich-based company has spoken of its success after nine of their Kickstart scheme employees have been offered or started full-time work.

RT Infrastructure Solution Ltd, in Dales Road, Ipswich, has been supporting the government scheme that was set up to create jobs for people on Universal Credit aged between 16 and 24.

The infrastructure company signed up for the kickstart scheme last August, and has run paid work placements for a six month period to give people a stepping stone into work.

Nadine French, operations manager at the company said: "It has been our absolute pleasure to help develop these individuals over a six-month period.

"To sit down monthly and create a small forum where the Kickstarters could build their confidence, highlight any concerns, and grow within the business.

"The scheme has been incredibly effective, with 10 placements sourced for the scheme and nine being offered full time roles with the company after completion.

"These young individuals have done themselves and our company proud with their persistence and commitment to building a role within our business and developing their skills for their future."

Letisha Turay is one of the youngsters benefitting from the Kickstart scheme and gaining full time employment as resource administrator at RT Infrastructure Solutions.

Miss Turay said: "I was offered a full-time employment contract with the company and have now grown and adapted so much to this new role I have taken on.

"I have picked up so much and learned so many different things that I likely would not have if I wasn’t working with RTIS and the Kickstart scheme.

"I really do believe the Kickstart scheme is a very good placement to help and encourage both the employee and employer to get set up for longer term employment in the future."

Salih Karipinar, another employee to go through the scheme, said: "Having the support and investment from a company such as RT-IS, has broadened my interest and prospects within the railway industry.

"I am looking forward to a mutually beneficial prosperous future with RTIS."

Last month it was revealed Kickstart East Anglia had supported 67 placements in the county, with many young people moving into longer-term work or education opportunities as a result.