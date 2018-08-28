Partly Cloudy

Greene King’s chief executive finds a new role

PUBLISHED: 08:17 14 November 2018

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Greene King

WorldSkills UK, the education and skills charity, has announced the appointment today of the Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand as the new Chair of the WorldSkills UK Board.

Mr Anand, who last week announced that he is stepping down from his position with the pub retailer and brewer in Bury St Edmunds, will take up his post in January 2019.

WorldSkills UK is focused on helping apprenticeships and technical education to be seen as prestigious career routes for all young people, whatever their background, and on a par with university as a route to meaningful careers.

“We are delighted to welcome Rooney to the business at such an exciting time in WorldSkills UK’s development,” says Carole Stott, out-going chair. “2017 saw the launch of our new five-year strategy, focused on a review of our governance as well as assessing our impact as an organisation and the market conditions we face going forward to diversify our offer. Rooney is an experienced leader, who has worked at the highest levels of business across the UK.

“He is passionate about the future for young people and supporting local communities and has developed a highly successful apprenticeship programme within Greene King that focuses on opportunity for all.

“I am sure his corporate experience will bring a new energy and business focus that will help the executive team to drive the organisation on to further success, helping more young people to build successful careers and making a positive contribution to the UK’s productivity challenges.”

Mr Anand has led Greene King plc for 13 years and is largely credited with turning a regional brewery and pub business into a brand-led restaurant and hotel operator, and a FTSE-250 company. He was named Business Leader of the Year at the 2016 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards and has consistently driven the business forward.

Mr Anand said: “I am very much looking forward to building on the great foundations already established by Carole, Neil and the team at WorldSkills UK to help inspire more young people right across the UK to get off to the best possible start in work and life and demonstrating to business the value of investing in the next generation of high flyers.

“Boosting the involvement of businesses and governments in the organisation’s work is key to helping raise the bar on skills and improve the UK’s long-term competitiveness. I am certain that, with the highly capable and enthusiastic team already in place, WorldSkills UK will go from strength to strength.”

The appointment comes on the eve of WorldSkills UK LIVE (November 15th -17th) – the biggest interactive skills event ever held in the UK – which will attract more than 80,000 young people to the NEC in Birmingham to meet businesses and educators in order to secure vocational pathways to work.

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

60 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

