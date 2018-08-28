Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Pub group set to work with ex-offenders in bid to break down social barriers

PUBLISHED: 11:16 30 January 2019

The brewery became established in 1799. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The brewery became established in 1799. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk-based pubs and brewing giant has signed up to ambitious plans to help improve social mobility in its own business, including supporting ex-offenders.

Izii Pearson, general manager of the Ship in Bedford, who joined Greene King front through its apprenticeship programme Picture: ADAM SMYTHIzii Pearson, general manager of the Ship in Bedford, who joined Greene King front through its apprenticeship programme Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Greene King has produced its own study, The Stepping Up Report, challenging the barriers to mobility and providing a commitment to help people from all backgrounds to succeed in the hospitality sector.

Among its undertakings is a commitment to support 20,000 apprentices and to a new recruitment programme for ex-offenders.

The report, launched in parliament on Wednesday, January 20, and supported by education secretary Damian Hinds, sets out its own five ambitions, alongside a call for action for the government and wider industry to do its part.

MORE - Ipswich construction firm celebrates as turnover soars to nearly £87m

The 2018 Social Mobility Barometer, a survey of 5,000 people carried out by The Social Mobility Commission, showed that 40% of respondents think it is getting harder for people from less advantaged backgrounds to move up in British society – almost twice as many as those who think it is becoming easier. Nearly half of respondents believed that where you end up in society is heavily influenced by who your parents are.

Greene King, whose own founder, Benjamin Greene, started out as an apprentice before establishing the business in 1799, is hoping to address some of the issues with a five-point plan, including working with the Ministry of Justice, charity Only A Pavement Away and partners Novus, Clean Sheet and Sodexo, to support 50 ex-offenders in the first year – initially working with prisons in the north west and London.

It has also committed to supporting 20,000 apprentices by 2022, and has also become the first hospitality company to sign up to Business in the Community’s Race at Work Charter, which aims to support career progression for ethnic minorities.

Chief executive Rooney Anand said the hospitality industry had propelled social mobility “time and time again”. “Of course, promoting and engendering social mobility isn’t easy and there’s no magic formula - it needs commitment and effort and we all need to play our part, but I hope that through sharing our efforts, we can encourage others in hospitality to help the cause.”

Mr Hinds said: “Businesses like Greene King are playing a critical role in promoting social mobility. This scheme is supporting in-house training, offering apprenticeships and helping ex-offenders get back into work, making sure people have skills and qualifications needed for success.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Crash on A14 cleared after car fails to stop at scene of collision

There are long delays on both the A12 and the A14 at Copdock, Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has been covered in a blanket of white Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exclusive Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Police warn of ‘terrible driving conditions’ as snow settles

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted this picture of the snow settling as they warned about

‘Never too old to play in the snow!’ Officers sign off shift with a bit of fun after snowfall

Ipswich East police officers had a bit of fun in snow before signing off for the night. Picture: IPSWICH EAST POLICE

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has been covered in a blanket of white Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police have appealed for information following five reports of children being approached within a three-mile area of Ipswich

Roadworks at Ipswich roundabout causing traffic problems

There have been traffic delays in the area around the Foxhall Road/Bixley Road roundabout due to roadworks this week Picture: ARCHANT

Police officer reinstated after winning appeal against sacking for misusing computer system

Pc Luke Burgin appealed the decision earlier this month Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists