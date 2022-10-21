Greggs announce store reopening date after refurbishment

Work is due to be completed on a newly refurbished Greggs store on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The national chain's store on Beardmore Park, in Martlesham Heath, has been shut for around three weeks.

It is set to open again next Saturday (October 29).

The bakery that serves a great range of bakes, sausage rolls, sandwiches and sweets has been under refurbishment for the last few weeks.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our shop at Beardmore Park is currently undergoing a refurbishment and will be back open and fresh-faced on October 29th to continue to serving our tasty menu to the people of Ipswich.”

Beardmore Park has recently become home to a new Mamas & Papas which was opened at a Next store.