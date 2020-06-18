Greggs reopening delayed in Ipswich due to lack of protective barriers

The opening of the Greggs store in Upper Brooke Street, Ipswich has been delayed while staff install protective barriers.

The chain was expected to reopen more than 800 sites across the UK from today, June 18, with seven set to open their doors to hungry customers here in Suffolk.

However the store in Upper Brooke Street, the only one in Ipswich to accept customers from the street, has had to delay its reopening.

Staff are working to install Perspex barriers between the staff and customers, one of the measures they need to have in place to reopen.

They are still hoping to open their doors later today, but may not be ready until tomorrow, June 19.

Six other stores have reopened in Suffolk today in:

– Ipswich, 35 Upper Brook St, IP4 1ED

– Ipswich, 51 Westgate St, IP1 3DX *Just Eat & Click+Collect only

– Beccles, 13 Newmarket, NR34 9HD

– Bury St Edmunds, 11 Abbeygate St, IP33 1UN

– Hadleigh, 58 High St, IP7 5AL

– Newmarket, 66 High St, CB8 8LB

– Stowmarket, 17 Ipswich St, IP14 1AH

Where can I get a Greggs in north Essex?

– Colchester, 16 High St, CO1 1DA

– Colchester, Stanway RP, CO3 0JS

– Colchester, 58 St Christopher Rd, CO4 0NB

– Chelmsford, Chelmer SC, CM1 1XD

Greggs has a number of stores across the county and has unveiled a new look with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among their measures to protect against coronavirus.

There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.

But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.