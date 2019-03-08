Greggs sausage rolls being recalled amid safety fears

The sausage rolls are only sold at Iceland Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Greggs is recalling a batch of its mini sausage rolls as they could be “unsafe to eat” and a “safety risk”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bakery chain is asking customers to check their freezers for their 16-pack of mini sausage rolls after it emerged they could contain small pieces of plastic.

The product, which has the batch code 18334, is exclusively sold in Iceland stores meaning the products sold in Greggs bakeries are not affected.

The frozen sausage rolls have a best before date of November 30 2019 and customers are being asked not to eat them.

If you have purchased the product you will need to return them to your nearest Iceland store where you will receive a full refund.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product

It also says: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you have any queries please contact customer care on 08081 473 447.”

Don’t miss: Dog food and butter among the products being recalled