Greggs reveals list of shops reopening – with Ipswich on the list

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, will reopen on Thursday, June 18. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

People in Suffolk and Essex will be able to get their hands on vegan sausage rolls from Thursday as the food retailer has announced which shops will reopen.

More than 800 sites will provide takeaways across the UK from Thursday, June 18, with seven set to open their doors to hungry customers here in Suffolk.

The Ipswich Greggs in the town’s Upper Brook Street will reopen, along with the fast-food site in Westgate Street, which will only be available on Just Eat and for Click and Collect.

The remaining 1,000 stores are set to open by early July.

Which Greggs will reopen in Suffolk?

– Ipswich, 35 Upper Brook St, IP4 1ED

– Ipswich, 51 Westgate St, IP1 3DX *Just Eat & Click+Collect only

– Beccles, 13 Newmarket, NR34 9HD

– Bury St Edmunds, 11 Abbeygate St, IP33 1UN

– Hadleigh, 58 High St, IP7 5AL

– Newmarket, 66 High St, CB8 8LB

– Stowmarket, 17 Ipswich St, IP14 1AH

Where can I get a Greggs in north Essex?

– Colchester, 16 High St, CO1 1DA

– Colchester, Stanway RP, CO3 0JS

– Colchester, 58 St Christopher Rd, CO4 0NB

– Chelmsford, Chelmer SC, CM1 1XD

Greggs has a number of stores across the county and has unveiled a new look with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among their measures to protect against coronavirus.

There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.

But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.