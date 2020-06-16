E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greggs reveals list of shops reopening – with Ipswich on the list

PUBLISHED: 17:13 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 16 June 2020

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, will reopen on Thursday, June 18. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, will reopen on Thursday, June 18. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

People in Suffolk and Essex will be able to get their hands on vegan sausage rolls from Thursday as the food retailer has announced which shops will reopen.

More than 800 sites will provide takeaways across the UK from Thursday, June 18, with seven set to open their doors to hungry customers here in Suffolk.

MORE: Will vegan sausage rolls be back on the menu as Greggs set to reopen?

The Ipswich Greggs in the town’s Upper Brook Street will reopen, along with the fast-food site in Westgate Street, which will only be available on Just Eat and for Click and Collect.

The remaining 1,000 stores are set to open by early July.

Which Greggs will reopen in Suffolk?

– Ipswich, 35 Upper Brook St, IP4 1ED

– Ipswich, 51 Westgate St, IP1 3DX *Just Eat & Click+Collect only

– Beccles, 13 Newmarket, NR34 9HD

– Bury St Edmunds, 11 Abbeygate St, IP33 1UN

– Hadleigh, 58 High St, IP7 5AL

– Newmarket, 66 High St, CB8 8LB

– Stowmarket, 17 Ipswich St, IP14 1AH

Where can I get a Greggs in north Essex?

– Colchester, 16 High St, CO1 1DA

– Colchester, Stanway RP, CO3 0JS

– Colchester, 58 St Christopher Rd, CO4 0NB

– Chelmsford, Chelmer SC, CM1 1XD

Greggs has a number of stores across the county and has unveiled a new look with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among their measures to protect against coronavirus.

There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.

But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged with triple attempted murder pleads not guilty

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs reveals list of shops reopening – with Ipswich on the list

Greggs in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, will reopen on Thursday, June 18. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coffee Cat reopens on Waterfront - but doubt over when its other cafes can return

Kie Humphreys, owner of Coffee Cat on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Framlingham Castle announces reopening date as lockdown eases

Framlingham Castle will reopen in July, English Heritage have confirmed Picture: ANDREW STILES
Drive 24