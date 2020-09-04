E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich’s Greshams changes its name to The Box Tree

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 September 2020

Greshams will now be known as The Box Tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greshams will now be known as The Box Tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A well-known Ipswich events venue and restaurant has a new look after changing its name following the lockdown.

Jamie Lee Smith, operations manager at The Box Tree and who is also chef. Picture: RACHEL EDGEJamie Lee Smith, operations manager at The Box Tree and who is also chef. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Greshams, in Tuddenham Road, is now called The Box Tree following a review that came into effect today (Friday September 4).

Operations manager Jamie Lee Smith, of Jamie Lee Smith Catering, said the venue was working to get hard to get back to normal following lockdown and it was felt it was a good time to freshen things up.

He said: “Greshams is a well known name and brand, we have customers that have been coming here for years, but it was time for a reboot.

“A rebrand gives you new direction and focus. The restaurant has been going really well since we re-opened, we have a new events manager in place and we have new signage and staff uniforms.”

Set in 23 acres of grounds on the outskirts of Ipswich, The Box Tree has two function rooms. It employs 11 full-time staff, plus a number of casual workers.

Mr Smith said they had managed to avoid making redundancies from the permanent staff as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Regrettably we had to let some part-time staff go but I am hopeful that as things pick up we can go back to them,” he said.

The Box Tree will be holding a socially-distanced live music event on Sunday, September 6 featuring a host of bands.

Tickets will be sold in zones, which cost £50 each and include space for up to six people.

For more details call 01473 250 816 or email the venue.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

