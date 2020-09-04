Ipswich’s Greshams changes its name to The Box Tree

Greshams will now be known as The Box Tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A well-known Ipswich events venue and restaurant has a new look after changing its name following the lockdown.

Jamie Lee Smith, operations manager at The Box Tree and who is also chef. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Jamie Lee Smith, operations manager at The Box Tree and who is also chef. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Greshams, in Tuddenham Road, is now called The Box Tree following a review that came into effect today (Friday September 4).

Operations manager Jamie Lee Smith, of Jamie Lee Smith Catering, said the venue was working to get hard to get back to normal following lockdown and it was felt it was a good time to freshen things up.

He said: “Greshams is a well known name and brand, we have customers that have been coming here for years, but it was time for a reboot.

“A rebrand gives you new direction and focus. The restaurant has been going really well since we re-opened, we have a new events manager in place and we have new signage and staff uniforms.”

Set in 23 acres of grounds on the outskirts of Ipswich, The Box Tree has two function rooms. It employs 11 full-time staff, plus a number of casual workers.

Mr Smith said they had managed to avoid making redundancies from the permanent staff as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Regrettably we had to let some part-time staff go but I am hopeful that as things pick up we can go back to them,” he said.

The Box Tree will be holding a socially-distanced live music event on Sunday, September 6 featuring a host of bands.

Tickets will be sold in zones, which cost £50 each and include space for up to six people.

For more details call 01473 250 816 or email the venue.