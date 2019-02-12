Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 19:14 07 March 2019

Persimmon Homes is planning a new development in Ipswich Waterfront, Griffin Wharf in Discovery Avenue Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Persimmon Homes

Another new homes development is on the way within Ipswich Waterfront - Griffin Wharf.

Persimmon Homes is planning a new development in Ipswich Waterfront, Griffin Wharf in Discovery Avenue Picture: PERSIMMON HOMESPersimmon Homes is planning a new development in Ipswich Waterfront, Griffin Wharf in Discovery Avenue Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Persimmon Homes is planning to build up to 113 apartments and three bedroom houses on the southern side of the Waterfront, near Bath Street and the New Cut East.

The multi-million pound development is due to get underway later this year, with the first phase of 36 homes being built at Discovery Avenue, IP2 8TD.

Persimmon Homes Suffolk said there had been tremendous interest in this first phase, of 36 townhouses from potential buyers.

More than 140 people have registered their interest in the properties at Griffin Wharf, being delivered by Persimmon Homes Suffolk.

The development will provide 36 townhouses overlooking the River Orwell, with the local community also benefiting from a £128,000 financial contribution to improve youth facilities in the area.

Lucy Woodhall, Persimmon Homes Suffolk head of sales said: “We are really looking forward to launching the Griffin Wharf project later this year.

“There have already been a lot of enquiries, especially from first time buyers. Anyone interested can register their details on the Persimmon Homes website to ensure they will be the first to know when properties are released for sale.”

The project gives a much-needed boost to the ongoing regeneration of the Ipswich Waterfront area, which is the largest single regeneration project in the East of England, she added.

