St Nicholas Street restaurant wins prestigious food award

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:55 PM November 2, 2021
The Grill At Twenty5, on Ipswich's St. Nicholas Street

The Grill At Twenty5, on Ipswich's St. Nicholas Street

An Ipswich restaurant has won a prestigious award for its food.

The Grill at Twenty5, in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, was awarded a blue ribbon by the Good Food Awards, recognising their food quality, service and value.

Gavin Robson, manager at the grill, said: "We strive for recognition like this every day— it's very rewarding to hear that people are making nice comments.

"There is a small team of three full time people here, plus some kids on the weekend. Everyone is very dedicated and between us we've got decades in the industry. 

"We are an English restaurant, the food is our pride and passion. We have no frozen ingredients, well, except the ice cream."

Mother and son Tina Leamon and James Leamon of The Grill at Twenty5

Mother and son Tina and James Leamon of The Grill at Twenty5



The current, mother and son, ownership pair Tina and James Leamon took the restaurant over in 2019. 

Mr Robson added: "They're super passionate, and excellent bosses. Best owners I've ever worked with. 

"I'm currently looking forward to Christmas— We've built a new Christmas area with heaters and fairy lights under a marquee. It should be great."


