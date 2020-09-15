E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘Fantastic’ appliance repair engineers snapped up by larger group

PUBLISHED: 13:57 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 15 September 2020

From left, Pacifica Group chief operating officer Scott Pallister and Darren Garnham at TK Garnham�s premises in Ipswich Picture: DAVID ISLIP PHOTOGRAPHY/PACIFICA GROUP

David Islip Photography/Pacifica Group

An Ipswich-based appliance repair and service business has been bought by another fast-growing firm.

Family firm TK Garnham & Sons has been acquired by Pacifica Group for an undisclosed sum as it expands its reach across the south and east of England.

Pacifica – a £41m turnover business 250 engineers across the country – will take on TK Garnham’s 30-strong workforce, including current directors Darren and Graham Garnham, sons of founder Terry Garnham.

The Suffolk-based £2m turnover business becomes part of Pacifica Appliance Services – one of the UK’s largest appliance repair specialists.

County Durham-based Pacifica – which works closely with manufacturers including Electrolux, Sony, Hisense, Vestel, Howdens (Lamona) and LG along with major retailers such as Argos and Shop Direct and insurance providers – carried out more than a quarter of a million repairs each year.

TK Garnham – which was founded 40 years ago – averages around 25,000 jobs a year working with manufacturers including Electrolux, Beko and Zanussi for customers aross East Anglia, central England and the south east.

From its base in Ipswich, the company, which employs 30 people, supports customers across East Anglia, Central England and the South East.

The deal – which is part of Pacifica Group’s strategic expansion – was backed by growth investor Synova Capital which is supporting the firm’s organic and acquisition-led growth.

Pacifica Group chief executive Kevin Brown said: “TK Garnham has a fantastic reputation in the appliance industry and in the south and east of England, which makes it an ideal addition to Pacifica Appliance Services. The acquisition of the business adds more high-quality engineers to our already strong workforce and increases our presence in the south of the country.

“I am also pleased that Darren and Keith are joining Pacifica. Their experience and market knowledge will be invaluable to delivering further growth to our business.”

Darren Garnham said they were “very proud” to become part of group. “It has quickly become a significant player on a national stage, which will benefit our business. The infrastructure, resources and additional relationships with manufacturers will support the further growth of our operations in our region, which will add value to the wider expansion of Pacifica Group.”

