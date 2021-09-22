Published: 7:30 AM September 22, 2021

The Gymophobics' ladies' fitness centre in Princes Street, Ipswich, which is closing down - Credit: Google

Long-established ladies' gym Gymophobics in Ipswich is set to close down this week.

A spokesman confirmed the centre in Princes Street will shut down on Friday, September 25, and said all members had been informed, but did not wish to comment further.

The Ipswich gym has been operating since January 2006 and is in a historic site close to the town centre, which was originally a livery stables.

Gymophobics is a ladies' health and fitness franchise operation, which has around 50 branches across the country.

Its other gyms in Suffolk include branches in Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Newmarket.

The chain was founded by former professional swimmer Donna Hubbard, who leads digital exercise classes at the gyms.

Other gyms in Ipswich which have closed since the Covid-19 pandemic struck include The Gym Ipswich in Civic Drive, which is now returning to its roots as the Baths Hall music venue, and the Ipswich Fitness Club, in Ranelagh Road.



