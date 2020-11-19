haart closes Kesgrave office amid shift to home working

The Kesgrave branch of haart has closed as the local business moves online Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

The Kesgrave branch of haart estate agents has closed its office after staff made a permanent shift to working from home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samantha Webb took over the reins as branch manager in September Picture: HAART Samantha Webb took over the reins as branch manager in September Picture: HAART

The estate agents, in Ropes Drive, has closed its doors for good after the business decided to move operations away from the office, with staff instead now taking calls and working from their home desks.

The decision was made in September, with Kesgrave local Samantha Webb taking on the reins as the local branch manager.

Ms Webb, 31, said: “Moving out of the office has been a really positive step.

“None of my clients need me spending time at a desk, they want me out and about selling their homes. Now my phone is my office I can do just that.”

The national firm’s managing director, Antony Lark, said the move helps to create a better work-life balance and allows money to be better reinvested to support customers.

“It really is a win-win all round,” he added.

The future of the unit is yet to be revealed.