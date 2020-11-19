haart closes Kesgrave office amid shift to home working
PUBLISHED: 16:36 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 19 November 2020
The Kesgrave branch of haart estate agents has closed its office after staff made a permanent shift to working from home.
The estate agents, in Ropes Drive, has closed its doors for good after the business decided to move operations away from the office, with staff instead now taking calls and working from their home desks.
The decision was made in September, with Kesgrave local Samantha Webb taking on the reins as the local branch manager.
Ms Webb, 31, said: “Moving out of the office has been a really positive step.
“None of my clients need me spending time at a desk, they want me out and about selling their homes. Now my phone is my office I can do just that.”
The national firm’s managing director, Antony Lark, said the move helps to create a better work-life balance and allows money to be better reinvested to support customers.
“It really is a win-win all round,” he added.
The future of the unit is yet to be revealed.
