New hair and beauty salon to open in Kesgrave

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM September 12, 2022
A new hair and beauty salon is opening in Kesgrave

A new hair and beauty salon is opening in Kesgrave - Credit: Megan Vincent

A new hair and beauty salon is set to open in Kesgrave next week, a day the owner says she has waited for since she was a "tiny little girl".

Vince & Co is set to open in Grange Farm from Tuesday, September 20, with it being the first business venture for 25-year-old, Megan Vincent.

Megan, who lives in Kesgrave, said: "This is something that I wanted to do for years, and I was waiting for the right time in my life to do it.

Hair stylist and owner of the shop, Megan Vincent

Hair stylist and owner of the shop, Megan Vincent - Credit: Megan Vincent

"I have been in the industry for 10 years now so I have built up enough of a clientele and business mind to know what I am doing." 

Megan started hair styling when she was 15, and managed to get a work permit at school, before starting an apprenticeship when she was 16.

She said: "I did a two year course with a private college in town called WS Training and then you go onto find yourself a job, and build the clientele."

Despite the current cost-of-living crisis, Megan has said there would never be a good time to start a business, and is confident of her business doing well.

Vince & Co logo

Vince & Co logo - Credit: Megan Vincent

She said: "If I can get through this, then we can probably get through anything."

The business will operate from Tuesday to Saturday every week, with a beautician joining the team next month, and Megan hoping to set up a college student to go and work with her, just as she did when she started out.

She said: "I have waited for this day since I was a tiny little girl.

Inside the new salon

Inside the new salon - Credit: Megan Vincent

"My mum, my auntie, my nanny, are all hairdressers, so I have been bought up around this my whole life, so this is always what I wanted to be the end goal.

"I am over the moon that, at the age of 25, I have been able to do it on my own, in the current crisis that the world is in, and I feel very, very excited."

Inside the new salon

Inside the new salon - Credit: Megan Vincent


