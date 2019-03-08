How this building society is helping Ipswich children get financially savvy

Yorkshire Building Society in Ipswich is holding a special free event during October half term offering financial educatin for children. Picturre: PAUL WADSWORTH Yorkshire Building Society

Staff at the Ipswich branch of the Yorkshire Building Society are holding an event to help teach financial education to children during the October half term holidays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The branch, in Tavern Street, is set to host the event on Wednesday, October 23 and visitors are invited to drop in between 11am and 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

Children will be able to participate in the society's 'money minds' sessions, delivered by colleagues, and suitable for kids aged between five and 11 years old. There will also be balloon and sweet giveaways.

Matthew Phillip, branch manager in Ipswich, said: "We know holidays can be an expensive time for families so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Ipswich.

"Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill.

"We really want to engage children, parents and grandparents in the area to help them start conversations about money and pass on their knowledge."