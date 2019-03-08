E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

How this building society is helping Ipswich children get financially savvy

PUBLISHED: 17:29 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 14 October 2019

Yorkshire Building Society in Ipswich is holding a special free event during October half term offering financial educatin for children. Picturre: PAUL WADSWORTH

Yorkshire Building Society in Ipswich is holding a special free event during October half term offering financial educatin for children. Picturre: PAUL WADSWORTH

Yorkshire Building Society

Staff at the Ipswich branch of the Yorkshire Building Society are holding an event to help teach financial education to children during the October half term holidays.

The branch, in Tavern Street, is set to host the event on Wednesday, October 23 and visitors are invited to drop in between 11am and 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

Children will be able to participate in the society's 'money minds' sessions, delivered by colleagues, and suitable for kids aged between five and 11 years old. There will also be balloon and sweet giveaways.

Matthew Phillip, branch manager in Ipswich, said: "We know holidays can be an expensive time for families so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Ipswich.

"Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill.

"We really want to engage children, parents and grandparents in the area to help them start conversations about money and pass on their knowledge."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Video Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Puppuccinos on offer at brand new Dachshund cafe

Enya Perry pictured with her sausage dog Luna has set up the first ever Dachshund cafe in Suffolk Picture: TOM PERRY

'My daughter is a miracle', says mum of teenager who 'died' five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

'Tragic situation' - children as young as 12 arrested over drug supply

More than 40 children have been arrested in Suffolk on suspicion of drug dealing offences this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Puppuccinos on offer at brand new Dachshund cafe

Enya Perry pictured with her sausage dog Luna has set up the first ever Dachshund cafe in Suffolk Picture: TOM PERRY

‘My daughter is a miracle’, says mum of teenager who ‘died’ five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I want to give it a good crack’ - Leiston boss Cornforth

Leiston boss, Ian Cornforth, whose glass is half full rather than half empty. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH - Could you give amazing Maisie her forever home?

The 5 year old labrador cross Maise would love to find her forever home, can you provide her with the home she deserves? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘My daughter is a miracle’, says mum of teenager who ‘died’ five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Orwell Bridge overnight closures postponed

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists