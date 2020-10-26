E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Halfords on MOT recruitment drive after post-pandemic surge in used car sales

PUBLISHED: 09:36 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 26 October 2020

Hundreds of MOT testers and vehicle technicians are being recruited by Halfords Autocentres amid an increase in the used car market. Picture Jeff Spicer/PA Wire.

Halfords is recruiting hundreds of MOT testers and vehicle technicians after a surge in demand.

Halfords Autocentre in Ipswich - the company wants more technicians after an upsurge in used car sales following the coronavirus pandemic Picture: GOOGLEMAPSHalfords Autocentre in Ipswich - the company wants more technicians after an upsurge in used car sales following the coronavirus pandemic Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The car parts retailer – which has Autocentres in towns including Ipswich, Norwich, King’s Lynn, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Braintree – says it is creating more than 250 jobs after seeing MOT bookings almost double in recent months.

MOT testing was paused during the pandemic which led to a huge backlog, it explained.

Halfords Autocentre in Norwich - the company is on a recruitment drive for more MOT testers and technicians Picture: GOOGLEMAPSHalfords Autocentre in Norwich - the company is on a recruitment drive for more MOT testers and technicians Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Now members of the public were seeking alternatives to public transport, leading to a surge in the used car market.

Andy Randall, managing director of Halfords Autocentres, said: “MOT testing was paused during the pandemic and as a result we’ve seen bookings almost double during autumn and winter, with motorists joining millions of others who have held off from getting their car tested, so we need more MOT testers now.

“We’re seeing no slowdown in the demand for motoring services as the public continue to avoid public transport, so a recruitment drive for MOT testers and this fast-track initiative is essential to keep Britain moving.”

