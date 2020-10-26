Halfords on MOT recruitment drive after post-pandemic surge in used car sales

Halfords is recruiting hundreds of MOT testers and vehicle technicians after a surge in demand.

The car parts retailer – which has Autocentres in towns including Ipswich, Norwich, King’s Lynn, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Braintree – says it is creating more than 250 jobs after seeing MOT bookings almost double in recent months.

MOT testing was paused during the pandemic which led to a huge backlog, it explained.

Now members of the public were seeking alternatives to public transport, leading to a surge in the used car market.

Andy Randall, managing director of Halfords Autocentres, said: “MOT testing was paused during the pandemic and as a result we’ve seen bookings almost double during autumn and winter, with motorists joining millions of others who have held off from getting their car tested, so we need more MOT testers now.

“We’re seeing no slowdown in the demand for motoring services as the public continue to avoid public transport, so a recruitment drive for MOT testers and this fast-track initiative is essential to keep Britain moving.”