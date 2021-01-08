News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Hank's to open fourth vegan venture - bringing 'dirty' fast-food to Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 7:30 AM January 8, 2021   
Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers at the coffee bar at Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich

Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers at the coffee bar at Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich. The two also run Hank's Dirty, a takeaway that serves vegan-friendly fast food - Credit: Neil Perry

Plant-based company Hank's will be bringing its "vegan fast-food heaven" to Felixstowe seafront in the spring, as it prepares to launch its fourth venue. 

Hank's Dirty is the latest offering from Hank's owners, Geoffrey Bligh and Phil Rivers, who have grown their vegan business in Ipswich since opening their deli in summer 2019. 

The fast-food offering, which launched in Ipswich last year following the rise of takeaways, will be one of the businesses joining the new Beach Street development at Felixstowe seafront in the spring - making it the second location of the popular Hank's Dirty. 

Dirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

Dirty fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty - Credit: Hank's Deli & Shop

Owners Geoffrey Bligh and Phil Rivers, said they are "excited" to be branching out to Felixstowe, having grown three successful businesses in Ipswich over the years, with the shop, fast-food service and Suffolk's first vegan pub

Mr Bligh said: "We have been looking for a space for a second Hank's Dirty for a while, but it was a matter of finding the right place. 

"The outside space at Beach Street will certainly be beneficial for the situation we find ourselves in now, but also even after Covid passes, as in the summer it will be great for people to sit outside and enjoy our food."

Plant-based foods on the menu include burgers, hot dogs, dirty fries and even a vegan "chicken" basket; with takeaway and delivery options available. 

The ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

The ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu - Credit: Hank's Deli & Shop

Mr Bligh said Hank's has been forced to adapt its business during these changing times, and said they have "made the best out of a bad situation".

They first opened the deli and shop back in July 2019, but moved to a much larger premises on Carr Street after the pandemic hit, following incredible support from the local community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
  2. 2 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
  3. 3 Could you help Blue Cross as urgent plea goes out for pet foster carers?
  1. 4 Two arrested after man left for dead in layby
  2. 5 Road still closed 10 hours after crash leaves two with life-threatening injuries
  3. 6 'Let's come together and make history' – Call for volunteers ahead of vaccine centres' opening
  4. 7 Vaccine is 'only way' staff will feel confident, say Suffolk headteachers
  5. 8 Teenager denies sex assaults on two girls
  6. 9 Were you a customer of these Ipswich pubs in the 1970s?
  7. 10 Return of 'Clap for Heroes' branded 'patronising' and not useful

During lockdown, the Hank’s team has been busy providing a grocery delivery service for people in Ipswich and further afield, with items including bread, frozen food, tinned goods, pasta, rice, fruit and veg, as well household supplies and pet food.

Due to the increasing demand, Hank's Deli & Shop will be offering national delivery from next week, following the growth of their online grocery business.

"The number of meat eaters who try our foods and think it is good is amazing," said Mr Bligh.

"People have become much more open-minded to trying new things."

When it opens in the spring, Hank's Dirty will be open from noon to 9pm Monday to Friday, closing at 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday. 

For more information follow Hank's Dirty on Facebook. 

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV shows man snatching phone from woman at Ipswich bus stop

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Thief jailed after theft of charity boxes for war veterans and cancer...

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon

Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: Google data tracks where Suffolk spent lockdown and Christmas

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus