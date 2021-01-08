Hank's to open fourth vegan venture - bringing 'dirty' fast-food to Felixstowe

Published: 7:30 AM January 8, 2021

Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers at the coffee bar at Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich. The two also run Hank's Dirty, a takeaway that serves vegan-friendly fast food - Credit: Neil Perry

Plant-based company Hank's will be bringing its "vegan fast-food heaven" to Felixstowe seafront in the spring, as it prepares to launch its fourth venue.

Hank's Dirty is the latest offering from Hank's owners, Geoffrey Bligh and Phil Rivers, who have grown their vegan business in Ipswich since opening their deli in summer 2019.

The fast-food offering, which launched in Ipswich last year following the rise of takeaways, will be one of the businesses joining the new Beach Street development at Felixstowe seafront in the spring - making it the second location of the popular Hank's Dirty.

Dirty fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty - Credit: Hank's Deli & Shop

Owners Geoffrey Bligh and Phil Rivers, said they are "excited" to be branching out to Felixstowe, having grown three successful businesses in Ipswich over the years, with the shop, fast-food service and Suffolk's first vegan pub.

Mr Bligh said: "We have been looking for a space for a second Hank's Dirty for a while, but it was a matter of finding the right place.

"The outside space at Beach Street will certainly be beneficial for the situation we find ourselves in now, but also even after Covid passes, as in the summer it will be great for people to sit outside and enjoy our food."

Plant-based foods on the menu include burgers, hot dogs, dirty fries and even a vegan "chicken" basket; with takeaway and delivery options available.

The ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu - Credit: Hank's Deli & Shop

Mr Bligh said Hank's has been forced to adapt its business during these changing times, and said they have "made the best out of a bad situation".

They first opened the deli and shop back in July 2019, but moved to a much larger premises on Carr Street after the pandemic hit, following incredible support from the local community.

During lockdown, the Hank’s team has been busy providing a grocery delivery service for people in Ipswich and further afield, with items including bread, frozen food, tinned goods, pasta, rice, fruit and veg, as well household supplies and pet food.

Due to the increasing demand, Hank's Deli & Shop will be offering national delivery from next week, following the growth of their online grocery business.

"The number of meat eaters who try our foods and think it is good is amazing," said Mr Bligh.

"People have become much more open-minded to trying new things."

When it opens in the spring, Hank's Dirty will be open from noon to 9pm Monday to Friday, closing at 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

For more information follow Hank's Dirty on Facebook.