E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vegan cuisine gets ‘dirty’ as Hank’s launches fast food deliveries in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:32 09 June 2020

Geoffrey Bligh and Philip Rivers of Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich, which has just launched a new Hank's Dirty fast food delivery service Picture: NEIL PERRY

Geoffrey Bligh and Philip Rivers of Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich, which has just launched a new Hank's Dirty fast food delivery service Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Hank’s Deli & Shop in Ipswich has launched yet another vegan food venture - Hank’s Dirty fast food delivery service.

The ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOPThe ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

Plant-based goodies on the menu include the ultimate burger, dirty fries, hot dogs and even a vegan “chicken” basket.

This is just the latest offering from Hank’s owners Geoffrey Bligh and Phil Rivers, who have expanded their vegan businesses quickly since opening their Ipswich deli in July 2019.

Geoffrey Bligh said: “We started deliveries a few days ago, and the reaction has been very good so far. The feedback has been incredible.

“It has just been so much fun for the chefs to be able to go in and create a really naughty menu.”

A vegan chicken basket is one of the items available from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOPA vegan chicken basket is one of the items available from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

The fast food delivery service is initially covering the IP1 to IP4 postcodes.

However, even if you are not in the delivery area, it is also possible to collect your burger or hot dog. Geoffrey said: “Someone came from Colchester the other day.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE - New vegan supermarket in Ipswich

Geoffrey said many of the items were favourites that had been served at the deli before lockdown.

Dirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOPDirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

He added: “Some people who haven’t been lifelong vegans miss things like burgers or kebabs, so now they can have vegan ones.”

The new Hank’s Dirty service is based at Hank’s premises in Lloyds Avenue. It is hoped that, in the future, customers will be able to sit outside as part of the “new normal” and enjoy their fast food delights there. Another option is to take them to the park for a picnic.

The deli cafe, which was formerly based at Lloyds Avenue, will soon be moving in with Hank’s new vegan supermarket, which has just opened up in Carr Street.

And Geoffrey, Phil and their team are also preparing for Hank’s Pub and Food in St Helen’s Street, which only opened in January, to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease further and pubs are permitted to open their doors again.

MORE - Which five-star takeaways are still open in Ipswich?

So soon they will have three businesses to cater for the growing demand for vegan food.

During lockdown, the Hank’s team has been busy providing a grocery delivery service for people in Ipswich and further afield, with items including bread, frozen food, tinned goods, pasta, rice, fruit and veg, as well household supplies and pet food.

Flour has proved to be particularly in demand, as they had supplies when many other stores were unable to supply it.

For more information about Hank’s Dirty, search for @PeninsulaVeganFoods on Facebook or hanksdeli on Instagram.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Can the reopening of shops be the first step in the rebirth of town centres?

Will the crowds return to the town centre next week? Picture: Brad Jones

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Shoppers seem ready to return to Ipswich town centre, survey reveals

Ipswich town centre is still quiet- but more shops should be open from next Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Vegan cuisine gets ‘dirty’ as Hank’s launches fast food deliveries in Ipswich

Geoffrey Bligh and Philip Rivers of Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich, which has just launched a new Hank's Dirty fast food delivery service Picture: NEIL PERRY

WATCH: Army cadets take up challenge to help fight against coronavirus

Cdt Bdr Daniel Reeve, who attends Felixstowe Detachmen, with items of PPE he has made Picture: SUFFOLK ARMY CADET FORCE
Drive 24