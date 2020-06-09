Vegan cuisine gets ‘dirty’ as Hank’s launches fast food deliveries in Ipswich

Geoffrey Bligh and Philip Rivers of Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich, which has just launched a new Hank's Dirty fast food delivery service Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Hank’s Deli & Shop in Ipswich has launched yet another vegan food venture - Hank’s Dirty fast food delivery service.

The ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP The ultimate vegan burger is part of the Hank's Dirty menu Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

Plant-based goodies on the menu include the ultimate burger, dirty fries, hot dogs and even a vegan “chicken” basket.

This is just the latest offering from Hank’s owners Geoffrey Bligh and Phil Rivers, who have expanded their vegan businesses quickly since opening their Ipswich deli in July 2019.

Geoffrey Bligh said: “We started deliveries a few days ago, and the reaction has been very good so far. The feedback has been incredible.

“It has just been so much fun for the chefs to be able to go in and create a really naughty menu.”

A vegan chicken basket is one of the items available from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP A vegan chicken basket is one of the items available from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

The fast food delivery service is initially covering the IP1 to IP4 postcodes.

However, even if you are not in the delivery area, it is also possible to collect your burger or hot dog. Geoffrey said: “Someone came from Colchester the other day.”

Geoffrey said many of the items were favourites that had been served at the deli before lockdown.

Dirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP Dirty Fries are one of the fast vegan foods from Hank's Dirty Picture: HANK'S DELI & SHOP

He added: “Some people who haven’t been lifelong vegans miss things like burgers or kebabs, so now they can have vegan ones.”

The new Hank’s Dirty service is based at Hank’s premises in Lloyds Avenue. It is hoped that, in the future, customers will be able to sit outside as part of the “new normal” and enjoy their fast food delights there. Another option is to take them to the park for a picnic.

The deli cafe, which was formerly based at Lloyds Avenue, will soon be moving in with Hank’s new vegan supermarket, which has just opened up in Carr Street.

And Geoffrey, Phil and their team are also preparing for Hank’s Pub and Food in St Helen’s Street, which only opened in January, to reopen once lockdown restrictions ease further and pubs are permitted to open their doors again.

So soon they will have three businesses to cater for the growing demand for vegan food.

During lockdown, the Hank’s team has been busy providing a grocery delivery service for people in Ipswich and further afield, with items including bread, frozen food, tinned goods, pasta, rice, fruit and veg, as well household supplies and pet food.

Flour has proved to be particularly in demand, as they had supplies when many other stores were unable to supply it.

For more information about Hank’s Dirty, search for @PeninsulaVeganFoods on Facebook or hanksdeli on Instagram.