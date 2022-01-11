Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre announces closure

The Hank's vegan supermarket near Ipswich town centre has announced it is set to close.

Co-owner Geoffrey Bligh posted on social media to confirm the closure of Hank's Deli & Shop in Carr Street, in the former Maplins store.

All stock in the store, which will shut in the next seven to 10 days, has been reduced to 50% off its lowest ticket price.

Mr Bligh said on Facebook: "The past 2 years have been filled with amazing customers, brilliant staff and the wonderful joy of being able to bring all these amazing vegan products to Ipswich in one single place.

"Unfortunately, with the ever-growing range of vegan products in supermarkets and increased competition and the sad decline of our town centre, it has meant the store has required more and more owner involvement and is not able to simply run on its own anymore."

Hank's opened an all-vegan pub in nearby St Helen's Street in January 2020, which remains open.