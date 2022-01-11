News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre announces closure

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:34 PM January 11, 2022
Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers are closing Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich's Carr Street

Geoffrey Bligh and Philip Rivers are closing Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich's Carr Street - Credit: Neil Perry

The Hank's vegan supermarket near Ipswich town centre has announced it is set to close.

Co-owner Geoffrey Bligh posted on social media to confirm the closure of Hank's Deli & Shop in Carr Street, in the former Maplins store.

All stock in the store, which will shut in the next seven to 10 days, has been reduced to 50% off its lowest ticket price.

Mr Bligh said on Facebook: "The past 2 years have been filled with amazing customers, brilliant staff and the wonderful joy of being able to bring all these amazing vegan products to Ipswich in one single place.

"Unfortunately, with the ever-growing range of vegan products in supermarkets and increased competition and the sad decline of our town centre, it has meant the store has required more and more owner involvement and is not able to simply run on its own anymore."

Hank's opened an all-vegan pub in nearby St Helen's Street in January 2020, which remains open.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Caston, Edward Bastow, Shiela Duerden, Sandra Griffiths, Ann Woodings, Stella Day, Paul Kingham

Environment News

'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin

A14 | Updated

A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Pictured: Paul Clement, Ipswich Central, and David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader. 

Retail

Town centre revival hope as retailers eye up empty shops in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon