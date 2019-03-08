E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Back in business! Hardware shop on Ipswich estate reopens a year after huge fire

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 November 2019

Shop Manager Melvin Robinson outside the reopened shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Shop Manager Melvin Robinson outside the reopened shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A popular hardware shop on an Ipswich estate has reopened - more than a year after closing as the result of a devastating fire.

Melvin Robinson at the shop counter Picture: RACHEL EDGEMelvin Robinson at the shop counter Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Manager Melvin Robinson is delighted to be serving his customers once again at the shop in Garrick Way, which was previously Richardson's Hardware but is now Victory Mica Hardware and DIY.

Mr Robinson said: "I'm very pleased. It is exciting to be back in the shop, but also quite strange at the same time. The shop has changed slightly - it looks a bit more clear and open than it did before, and people can see the stock easily.

Victory Mica Hardware and DIY on Garrick Way Picture: RACHEL EDGEVictory Mica Hardware and DIY on Garrick Way Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"I am getting very nice comments from the customers - people are coming in and saying they are glad to see me back. We want to start to build things up again."

Mr Robinson was previously the owner of the shop on the town's Whitton estate, but is now the manager after selling the building. He had considered retiring, but was tempted back.

The shop now has ample space for stock Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe shop now has ample space for stock Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He said: "The new owner, Fevzi Hurum, said there was still a need for a hardware store here, and asked me to manage it." After 27 years in the job, Mr Robinson couldn't resist returning and serving his customers again.

You may also want to watch:

The huge fire, in July last year, saw shops and homes evacuated after thick black smoke billowed from the rear of the store and a number of gas canisters exploded.

Mr Robinson said: "It was started by a very small grass fire, that burned up into a major fire." He said the tinder-dry conditions after a long hot spell had made it easy for the fire to spread.

Three fire crews from the Ipswich area tackled the blaze in Garrick Way last year. Picture: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEThree fire crews from the Ipswich area tackled the blaze in Garrick Way last year. Picture: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

"Some new garages were burnt down, and everything in the garages was gone, and there was damage on both sides of the shop. It was such a shame."

It took 13 months to rebuild and refit the shop out following the fire damage. The garages have been rebuilt, and the store room and flat roofs replaced, and the shop itself also had to be completely redone out. "A lot of stock was smoke-damaged and had to be chucked away," Mr Robinson said.

Melvin Robinson hard at work again in the shop Picture: RACHEL EDGEMelvin Robinson hard at work again in the shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He praised the fire service for their response and said: "Fortunately, no-one was hurt. That's the main thing."

Customer Tracey Dockery, a member of the North West Ipswich Big Local Trust, said: "We are absolutely thrilled the shop is open again, because it really was a big loss for the community. It's really good to see them back up and running.

"It's not just what they sell. Melvin is so knowledgeable - you can go to him and say, 'I need a thingamabob for my whatsit', and he will know exactly what you mean."

The shop's winter opening hours are from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

New mum scared to cross 'danger road' to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich first class reception photographs in paper TODAY

A sneak look at the first class Ipswich pictures 2019 - Heath Primary School Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich carpet salesman denies £3k theft

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Matchday Live: Ipswich back in action as Lambert’s men visit Spotland for first time

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Man denies causing damage to easyHotel

A man has denied causing criminal damage at easyHotel in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Back in business! Hardware shop on Ipswich estate reopens a year after huge fire

Shop Manager Melvin Robinson outside the reopened shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Crime-tackling charity honours Dean Stansby and spreads mission message

The Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation staged a drum and bass evening at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich Picture: BLACF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists