Boat which battled Beast from the East wins international award

Ipswich�s Hardy Marine has won the Best PassageMaker award at the 2019 Motor Boat and Yachting Awards for the Hardy 65. Photo: Hardy Marine. © Setoro.com

A motor boat which battled against the Beast from the East, and won, has been honoured at an international awards ceremony.

Ipswich's Hardy Marine won the 'Best Passage-Maker' category at the Motor Boat and Yachting Awards 2019 - for the Hardy 65.

The firm's flagship motor yacht impressed judges during its test report in February 2018, which coincided with the extreme weather.

The boat faced force seven winds and heavy snow - but could not be stopped.

An awards' spokesman said: "Tough and uncompromising, yet has an interior with style and panache, it is a true Passage-Maker."

Hardy Marine are owned by Windboats Group, and the group's managing director praised the win.

"I am delighted that the Hardy 65 has received recognition for excellent passage making," said Oliver James.

"The Hardy strapline is 'Designed for comfort, Built for the Sea' and this ethos lies at the heart of everything we build."