Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Boat which battled Beast from the East wins international award

PUBLISHED: 16:26 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 09 May 2019

Ipswich�s Hardy Marine has won the Best PassageMaker award at the 2019 Motor Boat and Yachting Awards for the Hardy 65. Photo: Hardy Marine.

Ipswich�s Hardy Marine has won the Best PassageMaker award at the 2019 Motor Boat and Yachting Awards for the Hardy 65. Photo: Hardy Marine.

© Setoro.com

A motor boat which battled against the Beast from the East, and won, has been honoured at an international awards ceremony.

Ipswich�s Hardy Marine has won the Best PassageMaker award at the 2019 Motor Boat and Yachting Awards for the Hardy 65. Photo: Hardy Marine.Ipswich�s Hardy Marine has won the Best PassageMaker award at the 2019 Motor Boat and Yachting Awards for the Hardy 65. Photo: Hardy Marine.

Ipswich's Hardy Marine won the 'Best Passage-Maker' category at the Motor Boat and Yachting Awards 2019 - for the Hardy 65.

The firm's flagship motor yacht impressed judges during its test report in February 2018, which coincided with the extreme weather.

MORE: Family-run Suffolk slaughterhouse sold to German food giants

You may also want to watch:

The boat faced force seven winds and heavy snow - but could not be stopped.

An awards' spokesman said: "Tough and uncompromising, yet has an interior with style and panache, it is a true Passage-Maker."

Hardy Marine are owned by Windboats Group, and the group's managing director praised the win.

"I am delighted that the Hardy 65 has received recognition for excellent passage making," said Oliver James.

"The Hardy strapline is 'Designed for comfort, Built for the Sea' and this ethos lies at the heart of everything we build."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video WATCH - Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

New suite at Ipswich Hospital lets mums-to-be relax before going into labour

Erica Baxter, maternity support worker (left), with specialist midwife Sascha Smith in the new Nova Suite Picture

Video Former Blink-182 star offers support to Ipswich man in crisis

Tom DeLonge, lead singer for Angels and Airwaves, formerly of Blink-182. Picture: LEWIS STICKLEY/PA Wire

Video Ipswich Hospital announces new mobile stroke unit to provide quicker treatment

Dan Phillips, clinical lead for the ambulance service, on board the mobile stroke unit. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Month's rainfall in 24 hours as Suffolk records wettest day for six months

Stock image of heavy rainfall in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Suffolk Police treating Fisons fire as arson

Fire crews attended the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane earlier this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look inside new Aldi in Martlesham Heath

Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark and store manager Joe Lawrence at the brand new Aldi in Martlesham Heath Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Ipswich fans’ disappointment as Zavvi mistakenly says they have won Champions League final tickets

Zavvi mistakenly emailed customers to tell them they had won tickets to the Champions League Final in Madrid Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Achilles boss Coote feels his side deserve a trophy after all the upheaval of the season

Achilles boss Andy Coote, right, takes his side into battle with Cornard at Portman Road.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists