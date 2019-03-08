First look inside incredible new Felixstowe wedding venue

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:45 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 06 September 2019

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.

These breathtaking photos provide a glimpse inside a beautiful new Suffolk wedding venue.

From May 2020 loved-up couples will be able to celebrate their big day at Harvest House in Felixstowe.

From May 2020 loved-up couples will be able to celebrate their big day at Harvest House in Felixstowe.

The venue, originally built in 1903, was previously the Felix Hotel and was often frequented by visiting dignitaries and the rich and famous.

And now Harvest House Weddings is teaming up with a string of local businesses to build the perfect wedding experience.

The venue, originally built in 1903, was previously the Felix Hotel and was often frequented by visiting dignitaries and the rich and famous.

Wines will be sourced from Felixstowe's Wine Boutique and Bushfire Photography will be on hand to capture the special moments.

And now Harvest House Weddings is teaming up with a string of local businesses to build the perfect wedding experience.

Jamie Lee Smith Catering will produce quality food while Let's Party is on hand to provide beautiful bespoke décor and centrepieces.

Wines will be sourced from Felixstowe's Wine Boutique and Bushfire Photography will be on hand to capture the special moments.

A Harvest House spokesman added: "The team are positive they can offer their couples a unique, personal and exquisite wedding day at the most spectacular venue in Felixstowe."

Jamie Lee Smith Catering will produce quality food while Let's Party is on hand to provide beautiful bespoke décor and centrepieces.

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.

A Harvest House spokesman added: "The team are positive they can offer their couples a unique, personal and exquisite wedding day at the most spectacular venue in Felixstowe."

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.

