First look inside incredible new Felixstowe wedding venue
PUBLISHED: 11:45 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 06 September 2019
Archant
These breathtaking photos provide a glimpse inside a beautiful new Suffolk wedding venue.
From May 2020 loved-up couples will be able to celebrate their big day at Harvest House in Felixstowe.
MORE: Ipswich bakery sells more than 2,000 pretzels in first week
The venue, originally built in 1903, was previously the Felix Hotel and was often frequented by visiting dignitaries and the rich and famous.
And now Harvest House Weddings is teaming up with a string of local businesses to build the perfect wedding experience.
Wines will be sourced from Felixstowe's Wine Boutique and Bushfire Photography will be on hand to capture the special moments.
Jamie Lee Smith Catering will produce quality food while Let's Party is on hand to provide beautiful bespoke décor and centrepieces.
A Harvest House spokesman added: "The team are positive they can offer their couples a unique, personal and exquisite wedding day at the most spectacular venue in Felixstowe."