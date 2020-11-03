E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Harvester closes restaurant in Ipswich permanently ahead of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 03 November 2020

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Harvester restaurant at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is closing permanently, in the latest loss to dining in the town.

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The family restaurant in Grafton Way had remained closed following the previous Covid-19 lockdown.

And now, ahead of the second lockdown this week, owners Mitchells & Butlers have made the “difficult decision” that it will not reopen, with signage having already been taken down.

The pubs and restaurants giant said some of the Harvester staff members are moving to other businesses it owns. Its other Ipswich Harvester restaurant, in Edith Cook Way, Ravenswood, will continue to operate.

The news comes after it was reported last month that M&B was consulting over a number of job cuts nationally, following measures such as the introduction of the 10pm curfew.

A Mitchells & Butlers spokesman said: “We continuously review our estate to ensure that we’re always obtaining the best returns from each of our assets.

“We have taken the difficult decision not to reopen Harvester Cardinal Park, and the site will remain closed until the current lease expires, which we have no plans of renewing currently.

“The team have been consulted and we have offered redeployment opportunities to as many as possible at other businesses we operate nearby.

“We’d like to thank our loyal guests for their support over the years and would like to welcome them in the future to their nearest Harvester at Ravenswood, Ipswich.”

Amid pressure from coronavirus on the whole restaurant sector,it was announced in July that the Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Cardinal Park was also closing permanently.

In another blow to the leisure area, Cineworld also temporarily closed its multiplex there last month, along with all its other UK venues.

