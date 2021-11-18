News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
First look at £400,000 refurbishment works at Ipswich Harvester



Clarissa Place

Published: 4:30 PM November 18, 2021
Martin Jones, The Mayor of Ipswich, Jodie Turner and Luke Otto. The Harvester in Ipswich has had a r

Five new jobs have been created in a £400,000 refurbishment of an Ipswich Harvester. 

The restaurant, on Edith Cook Way, Ravenswood, reopened its doors today after closing for 10 days.

The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

The company invested the six-figure sum into extensive refurbishment works including new interior, furniture and lighting as well as create five new jobs. 

The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment.

The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

A complete renovation of the outdoor dining area was also funded by the project, and includes additional seating.

Attending the reopening was Councillor Elizabeth Hughes, mayor of Ipswich to launch the reopened restaurant. 

The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Manager Martin Jones. The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment.

Martin Jones, general manager at Harvester Ravenswood, said staff were pleased to welcome guests old and new back in the all new surroundings.

He said: “We’re so excited to reopen our doors and reveal our brand-new look to the people of Ravenswood. 

The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Jodie Turner. The Harvester in Ipswich has had a refurbishment PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

“Myself and the rest of the Ravenswood team are so pleased with the new look and we’re sure that our guests will feel the same way."

