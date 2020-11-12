E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dredging will help ‘future proof’ Port of Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 14:46 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 12 November 2020

Harwich Haven Authority has announced a £90m improvment project at Harwich Harbour. Photo: Harwich Haven Authority.

Harwich Haven Authority has announced a £90m improvment project at Harwich Harbour. Photo: Harwich Haven Authority.

Archant

Plans to dredge parts of the sea floor around the Port of Felixstowe will “future-proof the port and secure jobs locally”, according to a spokesman.

Harwich Haven Authority announced that their licence application to carry out major improvement works, including increasing the depth of Harwich Harbour and the deep water access channel, have been approved by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO).

The decision follows environmental studies and public consultation with stakeholders.

The project will be privately financed and the Harwich Haven Authority said it will allow the Port of Felixstowe to compete in an increasingly competitive global market.

Plans include increasing depth of the access channel to allow ever-larger container ships into the port.

You may also want to watch:

The deepening of the Harbour and approach channel will  ensure almost unrestricted access to the Haven ports, which is essential for operators of larger vessels.

Work on the project is scheduled to commence in 2021 after a tendering process to appoint a contractor to carry out the improvement works.

Neil Glendinning, chief executive officer, Harwich Haven Authority said: “I am delighted that the MMO has granted us the licence to carry out these significant improvements to the Haven’s access channel and harbour.

“This development is critical to the local, regional and national economies and will deliver to our customers the flexibility of access to the port that they need.

“The global ports sector is increasingly competitive and will become even more so post Brexit so it’s vital that port operators in the Haven can compete as the growth in the number of mega-sized vessels continues.”

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said: “The consent to deepen the approach channel will help future-proof the port and secure jobs locally throughout the shipping and transport sector.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Covid infection rates rise again in Suffolk and north Essex

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Click and collect: How it works in lockdown and which Ipswich stores are offering it

Isabel Thrower of the Body Shop Click and Collect counter. Ipswich shops are offering click and collect Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Murder trial adjourned after defendant falls ill

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shop Local: Coffee shops change with the times to offer takeaway fare for lockdown customers

From left, Elliott Drewell from Eden’s Bakery and Scott Russell from Paddy & Scott’s Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

Town recruiting extra stewards to prepare for return of fans

Ipswich Town are recruiting extra matchday stewards to prepare for the return of fans to Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER