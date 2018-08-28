Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Craig Perrin of Hemisphere Freight

A commercial parking enforcement company operating in Felixstowe has been accused of ‘acting unethically’ against lorry drivers trying to serve customers based at Trinity Distribution Park.

A truck operated by AS London Express Transport

More than 30 UK road hauliers have expressed concerns about the operations of the company Proserve, which is based at Great Blakenham and is run by Steven and Karen Duff.

The lorry drivers have the backing of the Road Haulage Association and the Freight Transport Association.

Andrew Stewart, who is the director of the trucking company AS London Express Transport, claims that Proserve has issued more than £3m worth of trespass noticed to road haulage companies delivering and collecting goods from Trinity Park Felixstowe and Ransomes EuroPark Ipswich in the last six years.

Proserve is backed by the Trinity Park estate managers Bidwells, which is employed by Trinity College Cambridge that owns much of the land around Felixstowe Port.

Mr Stewart’s own company has received around 102 trespass notices in the last four years at £250 each, amounting to £25,500, which it has refused to pay.

He said: “He (Mr Duff) has had since 2014 to take our company to court for not paying his fraudulent penalty charge notices, and this time period has also given Trinity College Cambridge more than ample time to begin legal proceedings, for which to date they have not.”

Another of the affected companies is Hemisphere Freight, a hauliers based in White House Road.

Its warehouse operations and health and safety manager Craig Perrin explained that one of its drivers was issued with a £250 parking fine by Proserve for stopping for 90 seconds when there were no parking spaces available.

“The driver called our office and we told him to drive on, but he was caught on camera stopping. We spoke to Proserve and explained that he had moved on of his own accord, but were told we had no choice but to pay it. It’s completely unreasonable and we haven’t paid it out of principle.”

Hemisphere Freight and AS London Express Transport have both been banned from using roads at Trinity Estate, and are hit with a £250 fine every time they enter.

“We now have about 50 fines, so it’s quite substantial,” said Mr Perrin.

“The businesses from the estate are still asking us to come in and collect goods, so we try to do what we can to collect cargo.”

Mr Perrin warns that if the situation continues it will affect the business, which currently employs 130 people, and could “lead to unemployment”.

The haulage companies’ grievances are supported by Dr Dan Poulter. MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who raised the issue in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

He said: “There are also disturbing stories from a number of haulage companies which tell me that Proserve has told them that it will “go easy on them” if they pay it an annual fee.

“In effect, Proserve is asking hauliers to bribe it to stop handing out unethical fines. Companies that do not pay the fee find themselves receiving more attention from Proserve, which then increases the number of fines and trespass notices. Proserve seems to be operating what is, in effect, a mafia-style protection racket which penalises hauliers who refuse to comply.”

Mr Poulter also claims that Bidwells “appears to stand by” Proserve’s enforcement notices and practices, and Trinity College “does not even want to know what is happening”.

The MP continued: “It has refused to engage with hauliers who have raised concerns with it.”

Another local hauliers, Magnus Group, which is based in Great Blakenham near Ipswich, has paid in excess of £7,000 in fines over the past six years, issued by Proserve for both Ransomes industrial park in Ipswich and Trinity Distribution Park in Felixstowe.